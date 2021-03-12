Artist's  dogged skills  were  a  pet project too for family's two rescue mutts

|
Rochestown, Cork
|
€420,000
|
Size
|
122 sq m (1,313 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
It's home to a woman artist from Chicago in the US who has left a mark here with lots of displayed art and classic mid-20th century furniture items, as well as home to her Irish partner, their children and a sanctuary to two rescue dogs, Bella and Frankie.
There are lovely splashes of colour and visual interest throughout, contrasting with the ‘blank canvas’ of white walls. At every turn there’s something to engage and catch and hold the eye, whether it’s a pencil sketch, a classic B&W photograph, a family snap, a found object, a vibrant painting, a poster with bon mot, or the chalkboard with personalised list of daily tasks to be carried out, daily.
Repeat ad nauseum? Chalk it down
They, one and all, are straining at the leash — and none more than Bella and Frankie, who they got via Dublin-based pet rescue trust Dogs Angels Ireland - as they move to their next challenge, putting a mark on an older property, in Rochestown.
Accommodation past a hardwood front door under a canopy shelter within No 10 includes a hall with large porcelain-tiled floor, guest WC, front reception room with glazed, multi-paned double doors to a laminate-floored front reception room, with bay window and fireplace with gas insert.
The ‘look’ is distinguished by an amount of well-chosen mid-20th century furniture, such as G-Plan classics, including a dining table and chairs, which came from a granny in Waterford. There are also sideboards and other similar, smaller pieces in similar oakwoods. The eclectic selection includes the afore-mentioned hand-me-downs and pieces bought from sites like Adverts, including a feature chair and a table picked up for €15.
Some of those pieces are now effectively ‘repurposed:’ a small table is now serving as a home office desk in the kitchen, thanks to Covid-19, while an alcove just inside the front door is home to a compact, telephone seat with seat-pad and place for holding a pad, or a phone-book.. just try explaining to anyone under the aged of 25 just how a home phone, on a fixed landline, worked? And a phone-book???
In some respects, the current look is irrelevant to whoever will come to buy and live here next, as the pieces will be packed up, boxed and redisplayed in the vendors’ next house.