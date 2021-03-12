Artist's  dogged skills  were  a  pet project too for family's two rescue mutts

THERE’S a playful and artistic side to the décor and furnishing of No 10 Monfield, a four-bed family home, and a pandered and painted pets’ pad in Cork’s Rochestown.

Front exterior gives little away of the liveliness inside. Pic John Roche

It's home to a woman artist from Chicago in the US who has left a mark here with lots of displayed art and classic mid-20th century furniture items, as well as home to her Irish partner, their children and a sanctuary to two rescue dogs, Bella and Frankie.

Its walls compete for space for pictures of one and all, but pride of place to a smashing parody painting of said dogs.

Right at home: Frankie, left, and Bella, who came from a pound in Offaly, via Dublin-based rescue service Dogs Angels Ireland. above them is a parody of US artist's Grant Wood's 1930 classic 'American Gothic'

There are lovely splashes of colour and visual interest throughout, contrasting with the ‘blank canvas’ of white walls. At every turn there’s something to engage and catch and hold the eye, whether it’s a pencil sketch, a classic B&W photograph, a family snap, a found object, a vibrant painting, a poster with bon mot, or the chalkboard with personalised list of daily tasks to be carried out, daily.

Repeat ad nauseum? Chalk it down

Chalk it down: Daily list has a hint of Covid-19 times to it

Whether or not this chalkboard list varies by the time No 10 Monsfield is opened up for individual, physical viewings is almost a moot point. Right now, it’s a whimsical take on just how constrained all of our lives are, gratis of a pesky pandemic called Covid-19, and restrictions to remaining within 5kms of home.

The list of tasks goes like this:

Exercises. Books. Cook/Bake. Make things. Play w/dogs. Train dogs. Walk dogs. Chores. Study. Laundry. Games. Puzzles. Bike Ride.

That tall chalkboard is displayed under a large calendar with the month of March somehow filling in despite the restrictions of Lockdown Mark lll. Maybe it’s something to do with preparing to sell the home, and moving on to a do-er up nearby?

The family at No 10 Monfield arrived here nearly five years ago, with the Price Register showing that they paid €370,000 at the time for the four-bedroomed semi-detached home, up in Cork’s Garryduff, Rochestown.

Now, with a project in mind, they are selling on, listing the 1,313 sq ft modern home with agents Ann O’Mahony and Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald with a €420,000 AMV, and it shows pretty as a picture…albeit a pretty crowded one, without so much as a single ‘generic’ homes pic on display.

Art, pictures and colour aplenty

They, one and all, are straining at the leash — and none more than Bella and Frankie, who they got via Dublin-based pet rescue trust Dogs Angels Ireland - as they move to their next challenge, putting a mark on an older property, in Rochestown.

Hopefully, it’s one with lots of wall space to fill?

Pride of place on a wall in the kitchen/diner of No 10 of course has to go to the family’s pampered pooches, Bella who is a Staffy-mix who’d been in a pound in Offaly, and Frankie, a boxer mixed with English bulldog genes. They’re now immortalised as dressed-up characters from the very famous 1930 painting called American Gothic by painter Grant Wood, reckoned to be as identifiable in the USA as the Mona Lisa or Munch’s Scream.

This ambivalent American painting has apparently spawned any amount of parodies: other couples famously given the treatment include Bill and Hillary Clinton; Barack and Michelle Obama; Barbie and Ken; Homer and Marge Simpson; and Kermit and Miss Piggy.

There’s one surely being worked up, or reworked, as we speak, of President Michael D Higgins’ own burly Bernese Mountain Dogs Brod and Misneach?

Harry and Meghan as American Goths, anyone?

The original American Gothic hangs in the Art Institute of Chicago: this take on it hangs in the Cork family home of an artist who, coincidentally, hails from the same city, and the photoshopped image, printed on canvas, was sourced via website Crownandpaw.com. They’ll print a dog, cat or any other pet image onto any number of household items, from mugs to cushions (the canvas prints are priced at about €50.)

Dogs aside, the property sale of No 10 Monfield most definitely does not include the much-loved Bella and Frankie, whose paw prints on the house are light. It will be sold once more pretty much as a blank canvas, with the agents describing it as turn-key, inside and out, with a neat and useful enclosed back gardens, and off-street parking in this cul de sac development.

No 10’s a semi-detached home in one of Rochestown’s smaller estates, with nearly a couple of dozen houses in all, with nine detached and 14 semi-ds, built in the mid to late 200s by McInerneys.

It shows as one of just five resales within Monfield in the past several years, with the semis going from €305,000 to €380,000, while the only detached showing is No 8, two doors to the right of No 10 and which featured in these pages a few years back, guiding €580,000 and which sold for €635,000 in 2019.

Living room with busy wall of pictures

Accommodation past a hardwood front door under a canopy shelter within No 10 includes a hall with large porcelain-tiled floor, guest WC, front reception room with glazed, multi-paned double doors to a laminate-floored front reception room, with bay window and fireplace with gas insert.

Another set of glazed double doors lead to the full-width kitchen/dining room, part of which goes into a two-storey ‘wing’ to the back where kitchen units have black granite tops, and there’s also garden access via French doors and a utility room.

Interlinked kitchen/diner with double doors to the main reception room

The ‘look’ is distinguished by an amount of well-chosen mid-20th century furniture, such as G-Plan classics, including a dining table and chairs, which came from a granny in Waterford. There are also sideboards and other similar, smaller pieces in similar oakwoods. The eclectic selection includes the afore-mentioned hand-me-downs and pieces bought from sites like Adverts, including a feature chair and a table picked up for €15.

Back in vogue: a G-Plan sideboard

Some of those pieces are now effectively ‘repurposed:’ a small table is now serving as a home office desk in the kitchen, thanks to Covid-19, while an alcove just inside the front door is home to a compact, telephone seat with seat-pad and place for holding a pad, or a phone-book.. just try explaining to anyone under the aged of 25 just how a home phone, on a fixed landline, worked? And a phone-book???

The random and interchangeable selection includes G-Plan and Scandi/Danish pieces, metal presses, and ‘sensible’ IKEA storage and display items, all working as well in day-time as night-time rooms – handy now that the Coronavirus has blurred the lines between them in any case.

No 10’s wholly individual in its look, eschewing the sometimes typical ‘showroom’ look, and it continued upstairs into several of the four bedrooms (one’s currently being used as a home office). First floor bedrooms are laminate floored, the main bedroom has an en suite with shower, and the family bathroom has a shower over the bath, while the landing has a pull-down Stira ladder for attic access/storage.

Externally, No 10 faces a green, and has off-street parking for several cars on a cobble lock drive, and then there’s side access to a rear that’s west-facing, a pretty decent size, with plants hanging on side boundary fencing, and there are raised and planted beds also on the sides.

Rear garden. All pictures by John Roche

In some respects, the current look is irrelevant to whoever will come to buy and live here next, as the pieces will be packed up, boxed and redisplayed in the vendors’ next house.

But, it immediately conveys the impression of a home which was embraced by its inhabitants, both the two and four-legged varieties, who’ll leave no mark when they go, bar the just-filled filled holes where many, many picture hooks hung.

VERDICT: In walkies-in condition.