High standards in €455k new-build in  special Wild Atlantic Way setting

THERE are impressive neighbours to No 1 Evergreen, a recently-completed, A3 BER graded new home, just off a beauty spot along the N71, between West Cork's Bantry and Glengarriff.

It's set behind the highly regarded Ballylickey House and Seaview House hotel and spa, each of them hospitality venues with more than an air of genteel retreat from the bustle of the busy world to them.

There's also a sprinkle of holiday homes in the immediate hinterland, both individual ones and in clusters, and No 1 Evergreen may well find a buyer looking for second-home/holiday use, or as a lifestyle relocation purchase after many have recalibrated their home/life work balances after the shock and aftershocks of the Coronavirus.

Evergreen 's exterior

Recently built as one of two broadly similar comfortable and contemporary dormer homes, side by side , it's on a site of half an acre, surrounded by mature beech trees and has just over 2,000 sq ft internally.

It's back on the market with a €455,000 AMV quoted by agent Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O'Neill in Skibbereen, after a previous 'sale agreed' didn't complete.

The Price Register recorded the sale of 2 Evergreen just last month, making €510,750, while SFON's Ms Hanafin went 'sale agreed' on a charming small church conversion, Seahaven, at Snave/Ballylicky for €360,000 before Christmas to a cork city-based professional and which had featured extensively in the pages last autumn.

It may not be a bad time for No 1 Evergreen to be relaunched either, with spring in the air, international travel still a distant hope and with more immediate hopes of a lifting of more localised lockdown restrictions in the next month or so.

View to Bantry Bay from Ballylickey

That lifting, when it does come, will allow actual physical viewings of the quality of what's on offer here, and the scenic surrounds and amenities (not entirely a secret, even if most just admire Ballylickey while driving along its blessed Bantry Bay shoreline going to or from Glengarriff.)

Any lifting will also allow the necessary tradesperson to come to put the finishing touches to this home, tantalisingly close to be ready to move furniture into, and perhaps fit some carpets upstairs.

It's got an excellent floor plan, with a ground floor bedroom next to a bathroom, along with a 23' by 14' kitchen/dining room already with fitted units, island and flooring mix of tiles and timber.

Kitchen

There's also a front sitting room, and a second reception room/sunroom off the kitchen, with sliding door garden access, while there's also external access off the utility room to the back of the house.

The stairs has been fitted with vertical glass baluster divides, and the upper floor is home to three bedrooms, one with en suite shower off via a walk-thru' wardrobe, while the main family bathroom (which is extensively tiled) has both a bath and separate shower enclosure.

Bathroom

No 1 has triple glazing, with a number of floor-to-ceiling windows, and there's a mix of dormer and Velux windows upstairs. it gets a good A3-BER and air to water heat pump, with radiators upstairs.

Externally the half an acre has seeded gardens, some new planting amid older boundary beech trees, has a gravel drive and a cobble lock rear patio, and a c 10' by 10' steel shed is already provided for storage and sports gear.

The setting is about half way between Glengarriff and Bantry, with 'the Bantry line' nearby offering the quickest route back to Cork city and airport, ending at the Ouvane falls, and it's all not much more than an hour away for the occasional city visit, or periodic work/office commute haul.

Within a short walk are coves and bathing bays, riverbank trots, and angling, as well as bar/restarutn at Ouvane, and the noted Mannings Food Emporium, with its wood-fired pizza oven for takeaways: you'd be back home at 1 Evergreen while a pizza of choice is still piping hot.

Ouvane Falls, Ballylickey. Pic Denis Scannell

: Not too many brand new homes available and done to this standard in such a special setting.

Ballylickey, West Cork

€455,000

Size: 189 sq m (2,034 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

BER: A3