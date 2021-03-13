Lucky stroke for  home-hunters by popular bathing beach Myrtleville

YOU get a fine house with a B3 BER rating and serious ‘tog value,’ plus the promise or hope of another one, at this upgraded seaside home called Darya, within an easy, sandal-shod walk of a sandy beach at Cork’s Myrtleville, as it comes to market this warming spring.

Hot property: Darya has an outdoor hot shower for post-swim rinses

Set within a couple of hundred yards of the super-popular, year-round sea-bathing beach which is enjoying a Covid-19 boost in its appreciation among the swimming tribes, it’s a grand-sized and comfortable four/five-bedroomed home, with 2,800 sq ft inside, and with an outside plumbed hot shower, for warming up after dips, and times out kayaking.

Myrtleville is just down the hill for daring dippers

Notably, too, it comes to market on its landscaped grounds of 0.82 of an acre with full planning permission in place by its departing owners for a second, contemporary-styled flat-roofed home in the lower portions of its sloping grounds, of a nearly comparable size, over 2,500 sq ft and over two levels.

The property prospect, with the main T-shaped dormer house in walk-in condition and the grounds/site a project in waiting, is listed now for sale with Carrigaline-base estate agent Michael Pigott, with an all-in price guide of €620,000, for house plus site.

He says he’s had an immediate surge of inquiries and requests to come and visit once the Corona 5kms lockdown Mark lll and property visit restrictions get lifted, in however many more weeks’ time.

With over 20 calls already logged, Mr Pigott chimes with the concerns of others in his business that when things ease and open up, with backlogs built up for physical viewings that “we’ll be working around the clock for weeks.”

Even when the sales sector is back up and running, things like open viewings where several parties might be allowed visit at once will be long-fingered. Tight demands will remain on individual viewings, spaced out between callers, with strict sanitising plus requests not to touch surfaces continuing, as was the case during Lockdown Mark 11.

Still, there are far worse prospects than having to put in long-ish days at Darya: they can be book-ended or interspersed with a quick dip in the ocean as an invigorating refresher course, with a warming shower on the return to Darya’s patio, where there’s even currently a trendy, portable stainless steel outdoor pizza oven.

Light and bright

The vendors have been here about 14 years, and extended it over two storeys to the southern end where there’s now a large combined kitchen/living/dining room, with patio access and sea views. It’s the best room in a very good house, says its selling agent.

He adds that it has good-sized hall and landing areas, as well as two reception rooms, ground floor bedrooms five/home office and four first floor bedrooms, several of them being double aspect.

He’s expecting the bidding demand to come in the main from families looking for a coastal lifestyle and setting in which to rear a family, and the eventual shake-up will include those living in Crosshaven and Carrigaline, as well as in Cork city or even overseas.

The sea’s proximity was appreciated by the vendors of this dormer-style home with feature porthole-windowed front door. It's set just on the uphill side of the hospitality venue Pine Lodge, and 350 metres from the long established Bunnconnellans restaurant and bar: in fact, the water's proximity was the reason they came here, and they are all into sea swimming.

Early morning swimmers enjoying the cool October temperatures at the seaside while the passenger ferry Pont Aven passes at sunrise in Myrtleville. - Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

“The family practically lives on the beach,” says Mr Pigott, who’s an early riser and who often is out doing property valuations from 6AM “and you’d see swimmers starting the day at this early stage at Myrtleville, even in the darkness, and it goes on all day long, into the evening.”

Living room

His vendors want to sell Darya in one lot, and the site on the lower section has a value of around €150,000 which the purchasers can recoup (planning was granted three years ago, so there’s only a few a years left running on it,) so the €620,000 guide may thin out the less-flush home hunters, and there’s every prospect it may be bid well over the asking price too.

“I’ve had a fair share of house sales in the coastal, Crosshaven and Carrigaline area over the €500,000 mark in the last six months or so, and I’d have to say, this is probably the pick of the bunch,” he ventures.

VERDICT: Right on trend, for sea swimmers, and home workers.