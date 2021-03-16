Property Focus: Urban renewal lures buyers back to Cork city

Cork doesn’t have the same tradition of city centre living as many of its European peers, but urban renewal and regeneration are bringing change.

Over the last 10 years, Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan auctioneers has seen a gradual increase in the number of owner-occupiers purchasing property in the city centre, a trend he believes has now accelerated.

There is increased employment availability in new city centre developments, such as One Albert Quay and Navigation House and, according to Mr Coughlan, employees who work in these often see renovated second-hand properties in the area as affordable and convenient residential options.

Buying vs renting

Mr Coughlan says he’s noticed a marked increased interest in city centre properties since the start of the pandemic, with buyers deciding that it’s more affordable to buy than to rent.

They want the convenience of city centre living and a home of their own from which to work.

“The return of owner-occupiers to the city centre started after the property crash when builders began to buy up and renovate some of the run-down terraced properties which were very cheap to buy," he says.

He said these upgraded properties were typically bought by investors and first-time buyers.

“First-time buyers buying in the city are almost always young couples and single people.

They don’t renovate — they want ready-to-move-into properties.

According to Mr Coughlan, many of the people he sells city centre properties to are single females.

"Around two thirds of the city centre properties we sell are bought by single people and, out of these, two thirds are female."

The attraction is affordability and convenience, with buyers typically paying €200,000 to €250,000, says Mr Coughlan, explaining that properties in need of renovation are usually bought by builders.

He says the buyers he encounters for city properties are mostly Irish.

“You also see some French and Spanish buying in the city centre, but Eastern Europeans usually move further out."

An internet search shows that the cheapest options for city centre living include small terraced houses costing €130,000 and €140,000.

Affordability and convenience are key factors.

More expensive options in the city centre include rooftop properties in the Opera Lane development, where four apartments are advertised for sale, with guide prices ranging from €460,000 for a two-bed up to €580,000 for a three-bed. High spec and ultra modern, these were built in the boom, when Opera Lane was the first residential street to be built in the city in 200 years.

Selling agent O’Connor Murphy auctioneers says they are attracting interest from investors, tenants in situ, and people working in the high-tech sector in the city.

Another high-spec, contemporary city option for buyers is Lancaster Gate on the Western Road. Here Savills is offering a two-bed penthouse apartment at 25 The Garnish, with a guide of €495,000.

O’Connor Murphy is also listing three apartments in The Fastnet, with guide prices ranging from €285,000 for a one-bed up to €515,000 for a three-bed.

In 2020, a three-bed apartment at No 19 Sherkin was sold by Coldwell Banker for €1m, making it one of the most expensive apartments ever sold in the city.

Planned developments in the docklands are expected to result in a huge expansion in the city centre’s residential population.

Opera Lane, Cork €460,000

At the top end of the residential market in the city centre, this two-bed apartment at No 37 Opera Lane offers ultra modern, high-spec living in a rooftop setting.

Seeking offers of €460,000 selling agents O’Connor Murphy auctioneers say this offers the ultimate in contemporary apartment living — it has 980 sq ft of living space, a high spec finish, a private terrace, and city views.

One of four apartments being advertised by the selling agents, it is part of a 61-unit apartment complex built during the boom when the Opera Lane development became one of the largest urban renewal projects ever undertaken in the city.

Describing it as a luxury apartment, auctioneer Riona Colman says it is attracting interest from a range of different buyers, including investors and people working in the tech sector in the city.

VERDICT: High spec city homes don’t get more central than this.

Lower John Street, Cork €180,000

The old stone features on the façade of 14 The Mill on Lower John Street could attract the interest of buyers looking for a city centre property that's a little bit different and unusual.

A two-bed, it’s one of 22 apartments created when the old stone building was converted in the 1990s. Currently a rental, it’s being sold by Jennifer Roe of Casey & Kingston who says it's modern, well maintained and bright and offers views of the city.

Located directly across the river from Cork Opera House, it’s within a short walk from shops and amenities in the city centre, says Ms Roe, pointing out that the complex has designated parking at ground level, something which is quite rare for properties in the city centre.

Seeking offers of €180,000, Ms Roe says it would make an excellent city home but could also be bought as an investment.

VERDICT: Affordable and central.

Albert Road, Cork €195,000

Old world and interesting with the distinctive brick façade of late 19th Century artisanal dwellings, No 18 Hibernian Buildings is the type of city centre property which has in recent years been attracting owner occupiers with renovation on their minds.

The surrounding area, known as Jewtown in the late 19th Century when it was settled by Jews fleeing persecution, has become popular with first-time buyers looking for affordable properties close to the city and to new office developments on the quays.

On the market with a guide of €195,000, No 18 has been renovated and redecorated by current owners who put in kitchen units and turned two small upstairs bedrooms into one large one.

Eileen Neville of Behan, Irwin & Gosling says it’s attractive, central and very well presented.

VERDICT: Despite lockdown, bidding has already gone up to €201,000.

Stephen Street, Cork €275,000

The façade of this city-centre property, 33 Stephen Street, Cork, probably hasn’t changed much since it was built in the 1880s, but the interior has had a thoroughly modern makeover.

Seeking offers of €275,000, Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan auctioneers says it’s now the type of ready-to-move-into property that couples, and especially single females, often look for when buying near the city centre.

A two-bed terraced house with two additional attic rooms, it has a modern kitchen and bathroom, an upgraded C3 BER rating, and quite a sizable west-facing gravelled garden area at the rear.

Modern features include an open tread steel and timber staircase. Located just 500 metres from Parliament Bridge and the South Mall, the property is just a short stroll from shops in the city centre.

VERDICT: A very centrally located ready-to-move-into property.

NEXT WEEK: Youghal











