Absolute gem of a family home

The last time a house in Laburnum Park sold for less than €400,000 was in 2016. It was number 8, Silverhill, a two-bed detached bungalow, and it sold for €395,000. Last year, with its owner relocating, it was back on the market, and resold for €535,000, following a very comprehensive and stylish makeover.

According to the Property Price Register, a total of five house sales in Laburnum Park were completed between 2016 and September of 2020, (two of which were Silverhill). The house to achieve the top price in that time was 1,769 sq foot No 10, aka Comeragh, which sold for €635,000 back in 2016. Coincidentally, No 10 also went up for resale last year for €725,000 having undergone a significant revamp, but was taken off the market following a change of heart.

The common denominator in a lot of these sales is not just their Laburnum Park location on Model Farm Road, but also their selling agent.

Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald sold No 10 in 2016 and Silverhill last year and now he’s back with No 24, aka Menton.

Given his experience, he can reliably state that he expects the latest to market, which he is guiding at €525,000, to attract “a lot of interest”.

“The area is in high demand. Within five days of Menton going on the market, three parties were bidding and we were at €510,000. I have done a mountain of (virtual) viewings on Zoom,” he says.

Built in the 1950s, the houses in Laburnum Park, a mix of semis and detached, have been returning to market in recent years as their original owners depart for the virtual realm in the skies. The upshot is a lot of these houses are executor sales.

“Generally, they are executor sales and a lot of them are very dated. This is not the case with Menton. The current owners have lived there since 1990 and they did a big job on it in 2009 and spent a lot of money. So it’s a walk-in option,” Mr O’Flynn says.

No 24, a 195 sq m, four-bed semi-d, is on a corner site, which gave its current owners room to manoeuvre when they decided to add a two-storey extension and attic conversion bedroom in 2009. The outcome was the creation of an open plan kitchen/living/dining area on the ground floor and a master bedroom with ensuite overhead.

The open-plan kitchen/dining/living area.

The kitchen has a central island with granite worktop and matching countertops and a bay window at the dining end lets in lots of light.

There’s a stove in the dining area also and double doors to outside paving to the rear.

Open plan dining area

A set of double doors also lead from the sunroom to the rear garden which is not laid to lawn — an advantage for anyone in favour of low maintenance, but new owners might look to soften the bare look by replacing paving with traditional planting, bringing some colour to the sunroom view.

Sunroom

Paving to the rear

At the far end of the garden is a large, detached block-built garage, with overhead floored attic via stira, currently being used as a very spacious utility room, but which Mr O’Flynn says would “equally make an ideal home office or gym”.

There’s also scope in the main house for an office as there are two reception rooms in addition to the sunroom and there are four bedrooms, all doubles, three of which are ensuite, while overhead again, the top floor has walk-in, floored attic storage space.

Living room and sunroom

Out front, there’s plenty off-street parking and the estate itself is a hop, skip and a jump from Cork University Hospital. Also closeby are the Bon Secours, UCC and MTU, as well as a clatter of schools such as St Catherine’s National School and Mount Mercy (girls) and Spiorad Naoimh (boys) secondary schools. Wilton and Bishopstown are on the doorstep and the city centre is a short drive away.

VERDICT: Likely to be snapped up by a family in light of location and size.