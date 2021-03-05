What €500,000 can buy you across Munster

Quality is the hallmark of this Waterford home

BOTH Tramore (beach) and Waterford city are well inside the 5km travel limit of this superbly-finished Sporthouse, Butlerstown home, but unfortunately viewing restrictions have prevented physical visits by house-hunters.

“We’ve already had some serious inquiries, albeit we can’t currently show anyone around,” says selling agent Tom Grace of Halley Grace Auctioneers.

When viewings resume, he expects keen interest from families in this two-storey, 222 sq m, C3 energy-rated residence on 0.3 hectares of beautifully landscaped grounds.

Built 18 years ago, it was recently redecorated and looks good as new. Its sitting room runs the length of the house and there’s a great flow between the kitchen/dining area and sunroom, with patio doors leading to an ideal BBQ area.

€550,000 is the guide price for this four-bed, three-bathroom cracker, which can easily cater for remote working.

VERDICT: High calibre home in a great location.

Lovely blend of old and new in Co Clare home

BACK in the mid-1800s, this elegant Georgian home was valued at £10, at the time of Griffith’s Valuation, when it was occupied by one Patrick J Coffey, rent collector for Sir Edward Fitzgerald.

Almost two centuries later, Waverly is valued at €495,000 and has undergone considerable change and a recent €30k price drop.

The six-bed, five-bathroom, 347 sq m detached home in Leamaneigh More, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare, consists of the original Georgian house at the front — hall, dining room, living room, all with high ceilings and original doors — while the remaining section was renovated in 2001 with a contemporary look.

Selling agent Cathal Meares of Re/Max says it is in excellent condition (BERC2). It is located just four minutes from Newmarket-on-Fergus, which has schools/retail/library/playground.

On almost 2.3 acres and with a sunny south-facing aspect, it has a gorgeous stone Georgian shed to the rear which was once a blacksmith’s workshop.

VERDICT: Stunning home in a serene setting.

Top-spec Kerry home

MICHAEL Coghlan’s gut instinct is that this modern, architecturally designed home on Killarney’s Tralee Road will continue as a excellent family home, but with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and its location close to one of Ireland’s most popular tourist towns, operating as a part-time B&B is another option — post-pandemic.

The Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan selling agent says 10-year-old, €495,000, 350 sq m, detached Gortnacarriga is on a fine one-acre site, with four receptions rooms (including a conservatory), five large, en suite bedrooms — three with walk-in wardrobes — and an independently accessed workshop/store, with toilet, which could be used as a sixth bedroom, or home office/studio/hair salon — depending on requirements.

Gortnacarriga has a C1 energy rating and a sound internet connection and is in very good nick, particularly it’s stylish kitchen, which was installed just two years ago.

The dining room connects to the conservatory where French doors lead outside.

“I expect some people will bid following virtual viewings and I think it will be bought as a family home,” said Mr Coghlan.

VERDICT: An abundance of space and high-quality finishes.

Waterfall home with Wow-ota factor

BUILT over 40 years ago and extensively renovated in 2008, Wowota is a fine family home on a quarter of an acre in increasingly sought-after Waterfall, Cork.

There’s a hell of a lot of living space in this 264 sq m five-bed, five-bathroom home which Con Nagle of Global Properties is guiding at €530,000.

“It’s way too big now for the couple that built it, with their family reared and moved on,” said Mr Nagle. “He returned from the UK in the late 70s/early 80s and bought a site and built the house. They extended it once or twice and it’s an excellent home.”

Just off the Curraheen Road, it’s adjacent to Ballinora National School and within minutes of the South Link road, making it ideal for a family looking for proximity to Bishopstown or Cork University Hospital or UCC. Given the amount of living space (dining room, kitchen-dining room, lounge, pantry, laundry room, and office, before you ever get to the bedrooms), there’s plenty scope to accommodate anyone working from home. There’s also parking out front for multiple cars, while to the rear, there’s a patio and lawn area, the latter reached via steps, as well as a detached garage, some outhouses, and storage areas.

VERDICT: A fine, solid, comfortable family home with oodles of room.

Golden opportunity in the Golden Vale

THERE’S a slew of people anxious to view this exceptionally pretty traditional dormer style home in Tipperary’s Glen of Aherlow, with magnificent views of the Galtees.

However, so far they’ve been hindered by Covid-19 restrictions, says Richard Ryan of GVM Auctioneers, joint selling agent with Matthew Ryan and Son.

“It’s a terrific family home,” he says “and it’s on 10.5 acres, ideal for someone with equestrian interests.

“It’s on prime Golden Vale grazing land, within walking distance of the foothills of the Galtees and from the eastern side, there’s a view of Slievenamon.” The views are indeed spectacular from this 2,000 sq ft, €500,000 Ballinacourty home and there’s ample scope to enjoy them from a fine deck on the south-eastern side (all day sunshine) of the house.

The couple that built the five-bed, four-bathroom home (BER: B3) in 2002 saw their family reared in it and are now moving on — to an even bigger property. They leave behind a spacious, comfortable home, heaving with charm, and expansive landscaped gardens, in addition to two fields. There’s also a double garage.

VERDICT: Premium home in the Premier County, 15 minutes from Tipperary town.

Operation renovation

A FONDNESS for period-style homes, an appetite for renovation, and a contingency fund of about €200,000 should result in a very fine home with enviably big gardens in a very attractive part of Limerick.

No 3 Cliftonville on the Ennis Road has some beautiful old features, but it does require investment and modernisation.

“It needs an upgrade, and maybe an extension out the back to create a proper kitchen, but it’s a lovely property with 0.8 of an acre out the back, great gardens, in a fantastic location — and it’s not often houses in this area come up for sale,” says selling agent Tom Crosse of GVM Auctioneers.

No 3, an 1800 sq ft, five-bed, 3-bathroom semi-d, guiding at €475,000, is a 15-minute walk from Limerick city centre.

VERDICT: A do-er upper that could be a stunner.