Property Focus: The Dungarvan homes attracting holidaymakers, locals and returning workers

Since the end of the first lockdown last year, auctioneers in Dungarvan have noticed some quite dramatic changes in the mix of buyers who want to own a home in the “sunny southeast”.

In addition to the local buyers and holiday home hunters that would have been the norm, they are now seeing increased demand from locals leaving cities in Ireland and abroad, coming to work from home where the scenery is better and the property is cheaper.

That’s in addition to the Dublin buyers and foreign ones who want to live by the coast and are attracted by amenities which include beaches, golf courses, and the 46-kilometre long Greenway.

Looking out over Dungarvan Bay, Co Waterford. Picture: Dan Linehan

Auctioneers say that along with scenic coastline, accessibility to Dublin (a two-hour and 20-minute drive) and Cork (a one-hour one) is seen as a significant attraction.

In the pandemic, auctioneers are also seeing the emergence of a new variation of buyer – one who purchases a second-hand property they have only seen virtually.

Cormac Curran of Sherry FitzGerald recently sold a detached modern home at the foot of the Comeraghs to a New Zealand couple with no Irish connection. “They moved over lock stock and barrel at the start of the year – and hadn’t set foot in the house until they got the key. This was very unusual – and because they were quarantining we helped with the move.” Since January this year, he’s seen over ten houses go sale agreed after being viewed remotely – including five in the last two weeks.

Eamonn Spratt of REA Spratt sold a large detached house to a UK couple who still haven’t seen it. “Costing in excess of €500,000 this was one of the most expensive houses sold in Dungarvan in 2020,” he reveals.

Mr Spratt has observed an increase in the number of investors returning to the market as well as an increased holiday home sales.

“We sold holiday homes to people who stayed in the area last year when they couldn’t go on foreign holiday and to investors who were prompted by high rental demand.”

Very little second-hand property is available in Dungarvan after several months in lockdown now. Picture Dan Linehan

Examining his sales figures for 2020 he says 30% went to investors which was an increase on previous years while holiday home purchasers accounted for 15%, also up compared to previous years.

Denise Radley of Radley auctioneers says she’s had around 20 sales to buyers from the UK in the last 18 months – including some to locals returning as well as others with a connection to the area.

“In a new development at the Sycamores – we had five sales to Dublin couples and three to UK buyers,’’ she says adding that she is seeing quite a variation in buyers.

Very little second-hand property is available in Dungarvan after several months in lockdown now – a website search throws up just 20. Auctioneers say they have lists of people waiting to view these and also have some properties lined up for launch when restrictions end.

New properties are in very short supply and lockdown has stalled construction work on two new developments in the town. Denise Radley is currently selling the 26 houses at The Elms, Shandon off the plans while Brian Gleeson is waiting for a few weeks to launch a new phase of eight houses – an equal mix of three and four-bed semis - at Monksfield in Abbeyside.

Lisfennel Close, Dungarvan €275,000

This modern four-bed detached house at 1 Lisfennel Close, with a guide of €275,000, is the type of property that is proving very attractive to buyers relocating from Dublin.

Auctioneer Brian Gleeson says relocating buyers are happy to find spacious detached properties for a fraction of the prices they would pay in the capital.

A mid-1990s built house, No 1 Lisfennel Close is a well-maintained 1,300 sq ft property with accommodation which includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a sunroom, and a modern kitchen. Located around 2km from the town centre, it’s within easy reach of local amenities.

“It’s in a sought-after residential enclave and has an enclosed garden at the rear,’’ adds Mr Gleeson.

VERDICT: Mr Gleeson says a lot of buyers are interested in viewing it when restrictions are lifted.

Shandon, Dungarvan €272,000 to €300,000

When restrictions are lifted, construction is expected to get underway at The Elms in Shandon, one of two developments currently offering new homes in Dungarvan.

A 26-house development with 22 three-bed semis and four four-beds, it adjoins the 36-unit Sycamores, with similar house types, which sold out last year.

“We are offering 1,180 sq ft three-bed semis with a builders finish for €272,000, and 1,380 sq ft four-bed ones for €300,000, also with a builders finish,” says auctioneer Denise Radley.

She says eight three-bed semis have already sold. mainly to first-time buyers and to retirees.

“The location is excellent — it overlooks the Colligan River and Fraher Park GAA ground and is just a five-minute walk from shops,” she says.

VERDICT: New A-rated houses near Dungarvan town centre like these ones are in very short supply.

Abbeyside, Dungarvan €395,000

With a recently-reduced asking price of €395,000, this four-bed detached house at Skehacrine in Abbeyside offers excellent potential as a family home.

That’s according to Cormac Curran of Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds who points out that detached houses are hard to find in this sought-after part of Abbeyside, and that modern detached properties in this sought-after part of Abbeyside typically sell for more than €500,000.

Dating from the 1970s, this is an individually-built house which has a front balcony with distant Dungarvan Bay views. In need of updating and upgrading, it’s on a large corner site and offers space for expansion.

“It’s just 100m to the Greenway at the rear and 100m to White Strand beach at the front,” says Mr Curran, noting that schools and amenities are close by.

VERDICT: With a 21st-century upgrade, this could be an impressive family home.

Spacious five-bed with views over Dungarvan Bay

At the upper end of the market in the Dungarvan area, No 10 Ceithre Na Gaoithe in Ring is a spacious detached five-bed house with views of Dungarvan Bay and the Comeragh Mountain.

Listed last year by REA Spratt with a guide of €460,000, it’s expected to appeal to buyers relocating to the area and also to people looking for a second home. “This is a beautifully presented three-story house with a basement area which could be used as a home office,’’ reveals auctioneer Eamonn Sprat.

Located 10 kilometres from Dungarvan, it’s part of a development of 12 similar properties built in 2007 and is one of two being sold by REA Spratt who are quoting a guide of €465,000 for No 1.

VERDICT: An extra spacious coastal home – offering sea views and the opportunity for seaside strolls.