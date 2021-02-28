Don't be a goose: duck out of the fast lane at West Cork's Skeaghanore

The area, between the main West Cork coastal highway the N71 and the sea by Roaringwaterbay, is home to a well-established, family-run business,
Skeaghanore Duck, founded in the mid-1990s by second-generation poultry rearer Eugene Hickey and his wife Helena (pic, above right), who added goose to their range of poultry, with Pekin duck their top seller nationwide.
Fowl motives aside Skeaghanore is also a fair beauty spot, set towards the top or eastern end of Roaringwater Bay, overlooking the entrance to the river at Ballydehob River, Mannin Island, Kilcoe Castle, and cove “all delightful tidal locations, and this property is adjacent to all of them,” says auctioneer Colm Cleary, as he lists a 1,500 sq ft bungalow for sale here with a €350,000 AMV.
Ronan, who had previously visited Schull and Ballyhob with her mother Monica and who has attended the Fastnet Film Festival as a guest, is likely to cause some further ripples in the West Cork market when she gets a chance to get to know the area, and the neighbours.