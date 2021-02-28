Mass appeal at €220,000 Lee Valley pad

THERE’S a whole lot of history and geography rolled into the backstory of this detached, pretty, 3-bed cottage in Aghavrin, Coachford.

From a historical viewpoint, the owners own a river across the road, crossed by stepping-stones to a sacred Mass Rock, where Catholics gathered in secret to worship, when celebrating Mass in 17th century Ireland was a no-no.

In terms of its geography, it’s on an elevated site overlooking a valley, with a view of Mullinhassig Woods. Selling agent Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, who grew up in the area, recalls they had their “very own version of Killarney’s Torc Waterfall” concealed among the trees.

Elevated site

“Mullinhassig Waterfall was a hidden gem back then, nobody knew it existed. It was where we played as kids,” she says.

There are kids in this cottage too and the family’s increasing size is behind a decision to trade-up locally.

They leave behind a 100 year-old cottage, once the property of a local barmaid called Maggie May (nothing to do with Rod Stewart), then bought by a well-known local tradesman who carried out substantial renovations, before selling it on to the current owners, one of whom is also a talented craftsman, who makes furniture.

“His unique talent brought the house to its current excellent standard,” Ms Healy says.

The 110 sq m, two-bathroom cottage, on just over an acre, is very well presented, with a cobble lock drive to the front and plenty of lawn out the back, and as already mentioned, more property across the road.

Internally, the main daytime accommodation is a nice run of rooms, with double doors opening from a living room (with gorgeous stove), into a lounge/music room, which in turn opens onto the rear garden via French doors, topped by an Apex window.

The kitchen is off the living room, and the back hall off the kitchen has good cloakroom storage.

Of three bedrooms, the main one is ensuite, while the other two bedrooms share the family bathroom.

Ms Healy says the Coachford/Cork bus route is just “100 yards away” and a couple of minutes drive from the village of Coachford and Aghabullogue.

VERDICT: Masses of interest expected in this lovely family home.