A bite-sized Bella Vista on Cork's Ballinlough Road for €295k

When first built back in 1910, this home called Bella Vista on the city end of the Ballinlough Road was the start of a spread of development running out of Cork city towards an elevated area with several large private homes, lots and lots of market gardens, and had the enclosed grounds of what’s now St Finbarr’s Hospital 500 metres away to the south.

Just two doors up from the popular Ballinlough cafe Bean Brownie is Bella Vista, guiding €295,000 with agents Lisney

By then, Finbarr’s had moved far beyond its 1840s origins as a workhouse and had become the Cork District Hospital, with a special charge of dealing with contagious and infectious diseases. It was a step in the steady evolution of services at that campus, while all along the Ballinlough Road and Douglas Road, new housing estates sprouted up at enormous pace.

Garden view or 'vista' through Bella Vista's rear sun-room add-on

What at one stage seemed almost out-of-town as a location is now near-central in Bella Vista’s case, especially when compared to the further enormous growth of the suburbs in the latter half of the 20th century. It is that centrality and setting, with an easy walk of the city centre, that will spur inquiries, and viewings once the current infectious blight of Covid-19 is addressed and restriction on movement and travel get lifted.

Your 5km radius here gives near free-rein over much of the city: Cork city Hall is probably less than two kms, UCC is within the 5k stride, and as well as being an easy walk, there’s a very regular bus service running along the Ballinlough Road towards Mahon, swinging through the early 1960s Bellair Estate and with stops less than 150 metres from Bella Vista’s front door.

It’s set at the narrowest narrow section of the Ballinlough Road, just two doors away from the very popular bakery and coffee shop Bean Brownie, which replaced an earlier café Joup in a small building set alongside Bella Vista’s neighbour, serving parents and staff from Our Lady of Lourdes’ NS, as well as staff hopping across the Douglas Road from St Finbarr’s on a break.

Fancy a cuppa?

Effectively semi-detached on a row of mostly terraced runs of similar-sized houses, Bella Vista’s a well-kept three-bed home, with almost 940 sq ft within over its two levels, with a side gable-set bathroom cantilevered over a side passage, plus rear sun room for good measure, bright and warm in the main thanks to a southerly aspect.

It’s for sale with Lisney auctioneer Trish Stokes, who guides it at €295,000, so it’s within price reach of many, from first-time buyers to traders down/traders in, and is in very good overall order, especially for its age.

Externally, it’s got a pebble dash façade finish and wood-grain effect pvc double glazing, with oil central heating and has an overall decent D2 BER as well.

Warm feel at Bella Vista, Ballinlough Road

Ms Stokes say it has retained a lot of original charm and features, and has two interlinked reception rooms, joined by double doors, the front one with a bay window and there’s a fireplace in the other, as well as a kitchen further back with side window.

Rear garden at Bella Vista

The sun room gives access to an enclosed back garden with old limestone wall boundary, while the front has a small walled and railed-in section between the house and the path, with parking on-street with residents’ permit.

VERDICT: Compact, affordable, very-well located and south facing to the rear Bella Vista is ready to do service for decades more to come.