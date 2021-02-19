Historical Westport calling along  Greenway route

SPEAK the language? A fine, period cut-stone West of Ireland building, used as a language school for over a quarter of a century, is now for sale. It is on the edge of Westport, with the famed greenway route towards Achill running along its boundary.

The expansive Barley Hill House is on almost 11 acres of land, much of it wooded and with feature deciduous trees, such as mature chestnut.

Pure period and lodge-like villa looks at Barley Hill House

Originally a private house, dating to the mid-1800s and more Georgian than Victorian in its appearance, it has c 5,000 sq ft within; up to 10 bedrooms; a three-bed, self-contained flat; outbuildings; a derelict gate lodge; that lovely land; an ace beauty-spot setting — and enormous charm.

It’s for sale with Westport agent Ger O’Toole of Tuohy O’Toole, jointly with West of Ireland agent and dealer in castles Helen Cassidy in Clonbur, and carries a €900,000 price guide.

They stress its period provenance and proximity to the thriving ‘planned’ town of Westport, rated one of the best towns in Ireland in which to live and work. The lockdown will only have added to its appeal, while the 42km greenway walking and cycling route (on the old rail line to Achill that closed in 1937) has laid a template for many other counties to follow.

Reception room

Barley Hill House is set at Creggaunnahorna, Barley Hill, 1.5km out from the town on the Newport road/N59, which is undergoing significant upgrades, likely to divert more traffic from the town itself, and is on unzoned land that is private and tranquil, say the agents.

Fields of, eh, barley? grass, anyway, with 10.9 acres including woodland and gate lodge

Despite its size, it might revert to private usage and be reconfigured: the many bedrooms’ bunk beds are unlikely to be filled again by young language students, but might it find a hostel-type use, given it’s only a few hundred yards from the greenway, which runs under a bridge on the long avenue?

Other related tourism uses are also possible, given Westport's primacy with looped walking routes, historic sites, Croagh Patrick on its doorstep and the myriad islands of Clew Bay, along with watersports and angling aplenty. The property already has a commercial-style kitchen in place.

Barley Hill House has a commercial-scale kitchen

The overall condition is very good, having been well maintained by its language school operators over the past 26 years.

“This is one of the most compelling properties to have been offered to the local market for some considerable time,” say auctioneers Tuohy O’Toole.

The agents say it’s built of cut limestone under a slate roof, but add that it’s not a protected structure and “a new purchaser may decide to occupy it as a private residence and re-instate it accordingly, and are therefore likely to undertake refurbishment of the property.”

Greenway gables?

The accompanying 10.9 acres is a mix of woodland and grazing/meadowland, with some possible development potential, and other sections with steep, glen or valley-like gradients.

Inside, the main house has high ceilings, some solid-oak floors, mains services and oil heating, plus a number of fireplaces.

VERDICT: A lovely lodge and land.