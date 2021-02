The thing about stereotypes — apart from generalising and over simplifying — is that they usually do contain a grain of truth.

Samuel Johnson, the 18th-century giant of English literature, correctly observed: “The Irish are a fair people. They never speak well of one another.”

The typical Briton, according to domestic polling research, is possessed of clever wit, a bulldog spirit and a high regard for tradition — but not, obviously, humility. Likewise, the French are painted as a lofty race, rarely troubled by feelings of inferiority.

The Germans, on the other hand, are seen as down-to-earth practical thinkers, committed to efficiency, precision and punctuality.

If you were to hazard a guess at which Nationalcharakter influenced the fit-out of 106 Millers Court, in Ballincollig’s Old Quarter, where efficiency and practicality are the order of the day, a quick flick through the brochure or a virtual walk-through would provide strong clues.

Meticulous planning is evident, from the internal laying of video and audio cables, with internet cabling (CAT 6) and Alexa speakers throughout the house.

For householders keen on a greener, cheaper mode of transport, No 106 is also wired for an electric vehicle charging point.

The front and back lawns have been cabled for lights and there are built-in speakers in the dining and sunroom. The heating is zoned (there are four zones), with underfloor heating on the ground floor.

If you haven’t spotted the Deutsche influence by now, you surely will in the home office, where timekeeping is a serious business. One wall is given over to a series of clocks showing different time zones, from Boston to Austin, from Palo Alto to Bengaluru.

‘Pünktlich’ (punctual) is, after all, one of the first adjectives a German schoolkid learns.

Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, who is selling No 106, says the attention to detail is phenomenal.

“So much time, effort and money went into that house. Before they even moved in, they had spent about €100,000 on all the hidden extras and that will really benefit the next buyer of No 106,” Ms Healy says.

The current owners bought the brand-new O’Flynn Group build three years ago for €485,000, according to the Property Price Register. As Ms Healy says, they invested heavily, including getting the builders to extend the original footprint to the rear, facilitating a sunroom.

They also bought a corner site, with a south-facing rear garden, while the front of the house overlooks the fantastic amenity that is Ballincollig Regional Park.

“The park is literally on their doorstep, so they have this huge, open, tranquil site adjacent to them, but yet the hustle and bustle of Ballincollig town centre is just a few minutes stroll away,” Ms Healy says.

Walking trails, multi-use games areas, a skatepark, an outdoor gym and a large children’s playground are just some of the attractions of the park, while Ballincollig itself has a myriad of retail outlets and schools.

The attractions of No 106, which Ms Healy is guiding at €640,000, are plentiful too.

It’s a bright and airy detached, three-storey five-bed, with a kitchen/dining area that spans the full width of the house. The kitchen units are custom made and hand painted, with granite countertops. A Belfast sink comes with an inbuilt insinkerator/food disposal unit.

Ms Healy says there’s also a cleverly concealed “secret” pullout drawer/counter that provides extra work space. A utility room off the kitchen provides extra storage space and there’s also smart understairs storage.

As previously mentioned, the rear of the house was extended to create a lovely family area/sunroom, wired for surround sound, off the kitchen/dining space, from where French doors lead to a southwest-facing patio.

There’s also a separate living room off the hallway, with a solid-fuel stove.

Upstairs at first-floor level, two double bedrooms are en suite. One en suite has his and hers sinks and backlit mirrors. The units are all wall hanging, for easy access and cleaning.

A third bedroom on this floor has been laid out as a home office, complete with those clocks.

“Both owners have a very good eye for interior design,” Ms Healy says.

The second floor contains two more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Attention to detail continues outdoors, with a lean-to providing cover for the washing line and bin storage. Garden gates are hand made and the garden shed, which has power, is custom made.

There’s a large cobblelock drive to the front (don’t forget that eCar charging point) and, to the rear, an extended patio makes the most of the evening sun.

No 106 is a house “of quality and style”, Ms Healy says, fitted out to the nth degree with extras that make it an ideal house in a pandemic (all that internet cabling). There’s even a smart doorbell, so you can see who’s calling to your home.

“Whoever buys will be a lucky buyer. They’ll acquire a lot of hidden extras that cost a lot to install. It’s ideal for anyone working from home,” she says.

VERDICT: A haus expertly kitted out for family living and for remote working, thanks to assiduous planning.