Prettily-set by the coast in West Cork —and at €389k may be ripe for further embellishment

THERE’S already a lot going for this understated-looking dormer home, new to the West Cork property market as Spring springs, and as the region’s sort of on the crest of a wave in terms of buyer demand.

We’re talking the original Ballinglanna, between Courtmacsherry and Clonakilty and not the Ballinglanna one back in Cork’s burgeoning Glanmire, where 600 homes are being built and selling steadily over the past two years. This Ballinglanna is more of a backwater, albeit a pleasurable one to fetch up in and get beached at.

The cove and slip at Ballinglanna, between Courtmacsherry and Clonakilty

For those in search of the elusive (but, often achievable) work/life balance and work from home option, it scores well, and at a guide price of €389,000, may even encourage its next owners to extend, upgrade a bit more, add more visual interest or viewing rooms.

Glass box extension, anyone? Viewing deck off an upper floor rooms, subject to planning? Why not? In fact, the departing owners have a recent enough planning grant for a glazed extension, so the door as well as the window is open…..

It has access to very high broadband speeds, from between 30-80 mbps upload via the relatively new Irish 4G broadband supplier Imagine, but as critically it has access too to a beach, also seconds away.

Well, maybe those waves are a minute or two off, but at that proximity, who’s really counting?

Rural and coastal setting at Rocksavage, Ballinglanna

It also has a reasonable amount of living space, with up to five bedrooms (three at ground level) and c 1,500 sq ft, an adjacent large garage and room inside it and outside to store boats and gear or convert to a home office for a short commute.

BBQ and sit-out space gets a bit of extra shelter

Then, out in the is garden, it has an embracing circular sunken patio/BBQ area just a short trot from the back door, close enough to rush out to with a hot tea, a cold beer, or a sticky ribs treat from the oven if the barbie isn’t already fired up.

It has all of this just a field or two away for the water’s edge and cliffs at the scenic dip in the road and cove at Ballinglanna in a spot called Rocksavage, an hour from Cork city and international airport, within a short enough drive of Clonakilty, Bandon and Courtmacsherry, and with the great Barryroe co-op just up the road, in this area where rich farmland meets engaging scenery on one of the gentler stretches of the Wild Atlantic Way.

This coastal property, with five bedrooms in all and in walk-in order with good finishes such as Canadian and solid oak floors, is for sale with Clonakilty estate agent Martin Kelleher, who describes its positioning as being “in a spectacular clifftop coastal setting” and “a rare opportunity to acquire a beautiful home in a coastal haven of peace and tranquillity.”

Main living room

Built in the mid to late 1990s, it’s located in the sort of place where old ruins, and old cottages and farmhouses, sell very well as do-er ups: why not view a modern c 25-year old dormer home in the same light, as a canvas to add to, not quite a blank canvas, but certainly a picture worth much more embellishing?

Because of proximity to so many beaches like Dunworley, Broad Strand and more the location justifies it, and there’s also the secret and hidden coves, and others like Simons Cove and Ballinglanna itself, might not be most favoured by swimmers, but are great for walks and beachcombing.

Facing south-west, Ballinglanna’s cove has its own few inlets, and a slipway for getting boats into and out of the water, and it’s only a few hundred yards for the drive of this one-off home just launched on the market.

Open tread stairs aids brighness

The current owners have it looking well, with much of the original pine (eg internal doors) painted in pale blues, and the main double aspect living room has a decent ornate cast iron fireplace with wood-burning stove, while the bright kitchen behind has a range cooker.

There’s dual heating, with oil as the main driver, and options of mains or well water, and the grounds run to 0.4 of an acre.

If you have to work from home....

It’s got the bulk of its c 1,507 sq ft at ground level with three bedrooms to one side, and two more first floor bedrooms, each with a dual/triple aspect and gable window plus dormer plus Veluxes to the south where the views are best.

In addition to the main house, there’s a well-built garage a few feet away from the west side’s gable, and it has a utility room/laundry set up here, rather than in the main house.

VERDICT: why not do up a dormer, indeed?