Starter Homes: Four properties across Cork for less than €300,000

Skehard Road, Blackrock €280,000

The selling points for 37 Brickfields on Skehard Road include the stylish and interesting design of the apartment complex it’s in as well as its Blackrock address.

A three-bed duplex with a curved roof, some cedar cladding and a balcony, it’s new to the market with Mark Gosling of Behan, Irwin & Gosling who is guiding it at €280,000.

“It’s spacious and contemporary and is also very well located within easy reach of Mahon Point and Douglas village,’’ says Mr Gosling, noting that it has over 1,100 sq ft of accommodation and is in very good condition.

On the lower level, the property has a living-dining room with two windows overlooking the communal parking area at the front. To the rear, there is a kitchen with modern cream units and a breakfast bar as well as a small bedroom and a guest WC.

The top floor has a small office, a bathroom and two bedrooms, including a large en suite one with double doors opening on to a railed balcony at the front.

Mr Gosling believes that given its location and condition this property is likely to attract more interest from first-time buyers than investors. “We recently sold a very similar property No 29 to an owner-occupier for €278,000.” Brickfields — a development of 56 properties with distinctive curved roofs — was built in 2006. It’s located three kilometres from Mahon Point Shopping Centre and one and a half from Douglas village.

VERDICT: A well-located modern duplex with good space

St Luke’s Cross, €205,000

NEW to the market with an affordable guide price of €205,000, No 6 Hackett’s Terrace in St Luke’s is a Victorian two-bed property with city views.

Situated mid-terrace in a row of 11 off O’Mahony Avenue, it’s within a 15-minute walk from the city centre.

Dating from the 1900s, it’s well kept with double glazing and gas heating but looks in need of some updating and upgrading. Offering over 1,000 sq ft of accommodation, it has a living/dining room and a galley kitchen as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald says this is an excellent opportunity to purchase an affordable home, in a popular location close to the city.

VERDICT: Offers good space and city views.

Ballyphehane, €180,000

A small bungalow with a big back garden, No 58 Joe Murphy Road in Ballyphehane had been generating good online interest.

“Despite not being able to do viewings we are getting bids and have already gone above the asking price to €187,000,’’ reveals Mark Rose of Rose Property. A 1950s built end of terrace two-bed property in need of renovation, it has 550 sq ft living space and a large back garden. “You could build a 430 sq ft extension and still have space for a lawn or patio,” observes Mr Rose.

VERDICT: Has lots of potential.

Passage West, €180,000

There are a few surprises awaiting viewers of this three-bed terraced property at 43 Ardmore Terrace in Passage West, Co Cork, which is new to the market with an affordable guide price of €180,000.

One is that the 1970s-built corner property has been attractively upgraded with tiled flooring and a modern kitchen extension, another is that a two-to-three-foot-high metal donkey statue can be found in the back garden.

“The house is in great condition — nine years ago it was extended and renovated with a new kitchen, tiled flooring and a stove," reveals Trevor O’Sullivan of Codwell Banker.

Accommodation includes a wainscoted front sitting room with a fireplace as well as a living/dining room with a redbrick effect wall and a matching fireplace with a stove and built-in alcoves for log storage.

It also has a modern kitchen extension as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms on the first floor.

To the rear, at a bit of an angle to the house — is a southwest-facing garden area which is mostly concreted but has a fenced-off area laid with astro-turf occupied by the sizable donkey statue possibly made from cast iron.

It’s obvious that the house has been owned by animal lovers because atop the wall at the front there are also two small metal dog statues.

Some 13 people have already requested to see the property which is located in a cul de sac estate a kilometre from Passage West and six-and-a-half from Douglas.

Mr O’Sullivan says the owners are willing to include the donkey in the sale.

VERDICT: An affordable, renovated property with a very low maintenance pet thrown in as an added bonus.