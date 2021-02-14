Barbie world in Ovens: Beautifully extended family home on Manor Avenue

IF you come from the land down under, where throwing meat on the barbie is a national pastime and the climate favours life in the great and vast outdoors, settling down in an Irish housing estate sounds counterintuitive.

Yet it worked well for one Australian who did exactly that when he and his Irish wife bought a brand new two-bed detached bungalow in Ovens 15 years ago.

Mind you, they did go about increasing its size, adding extensions to both sides of the house in 2012, increasing the floor area from 84 sq m to 118 sq m, so that No 1 Manor Ave, Grange Manor, is 34.5 sq m bigger than what it used to be.

It’s quite a different looking property now to the image captured some years back in Google Street View, when the house had yet to be extended or screened from the nearby road.

As their family grew, the couple added two extra bedrooms on the first floor and created a gorgeous open-plan living space downstairs, with the addition of a lounge, where a Velux window in the vaulted ceiling creates a great sense of light and space.

1 Manor Ave Ovens

A garage was added at the other end of the house, filled with contents that show a keen interest in outdoor living. And, true to form, there’s a BBQ primed for use in the small rear patio area, which can be reached via sliding doors from the lounge.

Folding doors between the lounge and kitchen/dining area give the option of opening up most of downstairs or, equally, closing off the lounge into a cosy space. There’s a second reception room too for cosying up, or for use as a fourth bedroom, as selling agent Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald points out.

1 Manor Ave Ovens

Equally, the garage could easily be incorporated into the main living accommodation as it’s attached to the house, to create an extra bedroom or a home office, or perhaps one of the smaller upstairs bedrooms could become an office, now that everyone is working from home.

There are three bedrooms upstairs, including one double and a family bathroom. Downstairs has a guest WC.

“It’s a deceptively spacious house,” Ms Healy says. “It offers way more internally that you would expect from the outside.”

Outside to the front, the Aussie influence is evident in the picket fence and privet hedging which create a sense of privacy, as the house is quite close to the road. There’s also off-street parking. The rear patio area is enclosed but the family has outgrown it and the house itself, and the plan now is to trade up.

1 Manor Ave Ovens

They leave behind a house in pristine condition. “It’s gorgeous,” Ms Healy says.

No 1 is part of a larger development of houses built by Ruden Homes, and the estate, which has an active residents’ association, includes two-storey semi-ds and a smattering of detached bungalows like this one.

A 24-hour bus service linking Grange Manor to Cork city centre is normally accessible outside the front door (interrupted by the pandemic) and a footbridge connects the estate with Ballincollig. Tech giant Dell Technologies is across the road.

Ms Healy says No 1 is “going to attract huge interest across different types of markets, from first-time buyers, to those looking for a low-maintenance trade-down, to possibly investors, given its rental potential so close to Dell.”

VERDICT: The investment and effort that went into this home is obvious. Fair Dinkum.