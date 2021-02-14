Timber and fine finishes turning heads with pristine interior in €695k  Cork city's Woodlands

THE Price Register shows no fewer than 84 Cork houses with a Woodlands address – but, it turns out, the name is popular, hinting at green growth and verdant vistas… even if in some case the original woodlands got sacrificed to provide harvests of homes.

Woodlands in Montenotte has been upgraded with loving care by its departing owners.

There are many individual homes called Woodlands, as well as developments, in spots as diverse as Kerry Pike/Cloghroe and Blarney, Midleton and Glounthaune, Dunmanway, Kinsale, Courtmacsherry and Clonakilty and, on the edge of Cork city, at Grange/Frankfield above Douglas and at Montenotte across the city’s hills and over the other side of the River Lee.

Listed now with a €695,000 AMV is a Montenotte Woodlands home, built in the late 1990s in a development done by McInerneys, on elevated lands linked with a private home called Woodlands, long associated with generations of the Crosbie family who continue to live at Woodlands.

No 2 was bought in a shell state back then from McInerneys by its now departing, trade-down owners, who is set to relocate to West Cork.

Not only did they make significant alterations at the time, they also upgraded and changed the spec from day one, and on a few occasions since too, judging by its pristine appearance and a muted, upmarket interior look with well-above spec finishes too.

They seem to have pushed the ground floor out a bit more at the back than a standard Woodlands build, where there’s a kitchen/diner with overhead Veluxes.

They also extended up in the attic, giving two well-sized and comfortable, multi-purpose rooms, each with double Veluxes in the roof slope to the back, one above the other, with yet another roof light in the central landing between them.

Then, at the middle level, they altered the original four bed layout to give a larger bathroom, and larger main bedroom, en suite with walk-through dressing room, walk-in robes.

They used the services of the highly-regarded city joiner Cecil Whitford to do their stairs and wood-turning, and which has luxe panelling under the stair rise in the hall to set an ‘upwardly mobile’ tone, and the same quality joinery can also be seen in things like wall panelling, radiator covers, and built in desks and storage.

Also top end is the quality of No 2’s kitchen, done by another high-end company, Glenline, with banks of painted solid timber units, cabinets, display section and island, topped with thick granite, a pull-out larder press, and top branded appliances, and a gas hob. The heart is a broad surround for a range cooker, currently home to a four-oven Aga, which the vendors hope to take with them when they go and to replace.

The floor here, the utility and hall, is travertine stone, there’ a ceramic Belfast sink, and colours the units are in are rest blue-greys, with the dining table chairs also painted in variations of similar hues for contrast and visual interest.

In all, the kitchen/dining room, L-shaped, spans about 460 sq ft, and the dining end links to a c 30’ by 13’ double living/dining room, via well-fashioned glazed double doors.

This very comfortable room has a carpeted floor, large white marble fireplace, coved ceiling and a wall of display shelving, which includes a TV surround, and other glazed doors then links the front end to the travertine marble finished hall. (There’s also a family room/den across the hall, on the right, with window facing the front drive, which is finished in Liscannor stone) Above are three first floor bedrooms, with that bespoke main en suite bedroom and a main family bathroom fully tiled, with bath, wall-hung pan, sink/vanity unit, and separate shower.

The same quality of stairs detail was applied to the second flight up to the second floor’s two further rooms, with panelling underneath, runner carpeting, painted spindles, finials, polished hardwood rail with swan neck, and the hall ends with a generous bull-nose step and elegant, turned rail.

Selling agent for No 2 is Malcolm Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing, who guides at €695,000 and who says the double fronted home is both impressive, very well finished and located.

It’s in the larger section of Woodlands just east of Woodlands Demesne where sales hit €675,000 for No 8/Melrose a few years ago, while the handful of more regular ones showing on the Register were closer to €400,000, albeit a number of years back (2013 and 2017) and hadn’t the add-ons and conversions that No 2 enjoys.

No 2 has a relatively compact site, with mature gardens and a south-west aspect to the rear: it’s set at the upper end of the main road down into Woodlands, just off the Middle Glanmire Road/Montenotte road near St Dominic’s and the north ring road, with the city a walk away via St Luke’s Cross (1.5 km) and MacCurtain Street 2.2kms.

And, en route to St Luke’s Cross, the same agent also secured an impressive 17 sales of new, high-quality townhouses at price up to and over €700,000 in the past few months in the development done by Murphy New Homes in the ground of the former Arbutus Lodge hotel and restaurant.

Those A2-rated terraced new builds had up to 2,300 sq ft, in mixes of three-storey three and four-bedrooms houses, entered at a middle level, with the buyer profiled largely traders down, traders in and relocaters.

VERDICT: There was professional know-how and pride put into the quality of timber finishes at Woodlands.