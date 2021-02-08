Hettyfield four-bed back on market with price drop

THERE’S been quite the range of house sales and values in Cork’s uber-sedate Hettyfield, a suburban niche between Douglas and Ballinlough, where houses run in roads around a block and so get a wide range of garden scope, site aspect and house sizes too, including detached properties and semi-ds.

Hettyfield homes date back to the 1950s and 1960s in the main and, generally once they come up for sale, they make very tidy sums — and then get half as much again spent on upgrading once in new hands.

The Property Price Register shows a range of prices, from small, affordable mews homes broadly in the €200-€350k bracket near the Well Road, to the largest and best detacheds. One, called Ashton , made €1.4m a few years ago and the most recent was Glencorrin, selling last year for a reported €900,000. It also sold back in 2015 for a recorded €665,000.

Another good detached, Colville, fetched €800,000, while a very large home called Cedar House sold in 2019 for €765,000, about €100k less than its initial €870,000 AMV.

Cedar House had 240sq m (2,600sq ft), dated to the 1960s and had been the family home of a well-known Cork builder/developer Pierce Moore, who also built several Hettyfield homes among the many hundreds he built in estates across Cork.

The Moore family's Cedar House had a very private site, but the fact its trade-down owners kept a large portion of the back garden for a new build probably affected the eventual selling price of the original property.

The family buyers of Cedar Lodge have since cleared a lot of the mature trees from their purchase, and now a house alongside Cedar House’s opened-up side boundary returns to market, after a change of agent and a price drop.

Agents Stuart O’Grady and Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald have just listed Jenel, a south-aspected detached four-bed with a €595,000 AMV.

That’s down from the €650,000 price tag it had carried in 2019 with another agent. Being pitched under the €600k mark at this time of year, with so few listings, may very well stir fresh interest (virtual viewings only until March at least, though, thanks to Covid-19) in its prospects.

Sherry Fitz date Jenel to 1965 and it’s been in the same family’s hands from day one.

It’s in good order, but is dated, and has just under 1,370sq ft of space, with two bright reception rooms to the front, each with bay windows and interlinked by glazed double doors and glazed side panels. Behind is a kitchen/diner, with a guest WC under the stairs.

It gets a fairly decent D2 BER and is currently being lived in by a young family. It’s most likely its next owners will be a young-ish family too, looking to trade up to a ‘lifetime’ location, with a good range of schools within walking distance.

Entered at the side, it has a large front garden and an enclosed back garden with detached garage. There is lots of scope for a side/rear/wraparound extension.

VERDICT: While a perfectly sound mid-sized four-bed detached, Jenel really is all about the potential and the location.