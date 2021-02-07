Dip into Myrtleville: Site for sore eyes on market for €235,000

EVER before a global pandemic drove a distracted nation to pursue activities as diverse as baking banana bread, breeding starters for sourdough, or taking up spinning, knitting and macrame, open water or sea swimming all-year around was already a burgeoning Irish ‘thing.’ Now almost a cult of DryRobed tribes of hardy annuals who bear all, or skin up in neoprene wetsuits for near-freeing temperature plunges, a place like Cork’s Myrtleville has been a jumping off, diving in or wading out point of entry for many, many hundreds if not thousands of Corkonians, for decades.

Myrtleville Swimmers: Laurence Courtney, Angela Stubbs, Noreen Desmond, Maeve McDonagh, Lisa Lingwood & Celine Hyde, swimming around the new buoys at Myrtleville, July 2020. Photo Siobhán Russell.

The spot, just outside the mouth of Cork harbour, has a popular sandy beach, treacherous rocks offshore as a peril for sailors, a few well-regarded hospitality venues such as Pine Lodge and Bunnyconellan and a full range of services a couple of miles away at Crosshaven, or Carrigaline a bit further off, and a city and international airport 20-30 minutes away too.

Like nearby beach-blessed Fountainstown also, Myrtleville has been a hallowed holiday spot for generations of Corkonians, who built seaside boltholes all around in the mid 1900s, and back along the hilly shoreline too at place like Church and Fennels Bays.

The area later got known for oftentimes small houses on tiny, carved up sites, and while many of those original bohemian botháns and repurposed ‘Ford boxes’ have now been upgraded to domestic dormer homes of scale, the number of houses on large sites around is pretty limited.

The site at Ballinluska, Myrtleville, with planning permission, on offer for €235,000.

Now, one of the area’s decades’ old detached houses, on an acre just up from the beach at Ballinluska, Myrtlevile, is doing the ‘divide and prosper’ sort of thing, offering up approx. half of its original ground as a site, with full planning in place for for a second dwelling.

Listed this February 2021 is its adjacent sloping site of c 0.4 of an acre, for which planning permission was secured back in 2019 for a 1,990 sq ft detached architect-designed split level or ‘upside down’ built, to make the most of the available sea views, likely to taken in points like Roches Point just to the east, at the harbour’s mouth, and Ringabella to the west, past the coast road by Fountainstown.

The design is by Simply Architecture, and features three lower level bedrooms (two en suite) and first floor with living, cooking, grazing and dining options, all with a panoply of views or overall coastal panorama to the south.

Site at Ballinluska Myrtleville

The 0.4 acre plot is listed with estate agent Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald, who gives it a guide of €235,000. Now, it’s not so long since €235k would have bought most of the fully built and occupiable homes in and around Myrtleville, but the level of demand for the commutable coastal stretch as a ‘lifestyle location’ has driven demand and values ever upwards.

The Price Register shows about 100 sales with either a Myrtleville or a Fountainstown address, at a huge price variation admittedly, and some of the best sited homes over the past decade have been flattened and replaced with high-end design stunners, and some just unusual one-offs.

Top prices were paid for the like of Radharc at Founstaintown nearly four years ago, or €750,000 for the gem-like Atlantic House at Poulgorm a few years ago too (it had been part of the Great Exhibition in the early 1900s at the Mardyke and was transported to its seaside perch over 100 years ago).

Just last year Sherry FitzGerald got €650,000 for a Coast Road listing called The Anchorage.

Watching the first sunrise of 2021 at Myrtleville, Co. Cork, on New Year's Day.

Given the migration towards the sea since Covid-19 struck, and the way it will continue to upend work/life patterns (plus, the startling resilience of overall property values one year into a pandemic), it’s entirely probable there’ll be a few €750,000-€1m valuations of some of the bigger and better builds in the next few years.

Whoever comes to view this Ballinluska Myrtleville site will at the very least want an overall budget well in excess of €500,000 before they’ve a place to call home by 2022, due to an anticipated site cost of €235,000, the need to put in services and then build nearly 2,000 sq ft of what presumably will be fairly high quality.

A build and completion cost could be around €200 per square foot, so might buyers even be facing the sort of €650k expenditure the buyer of last year’s The Anchorage were prepared to fork out?

VERDICT:

Myrtleville, Cork

€235,000

Size: 1,991 sq ft/0.4 acre site Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

BER: N/A