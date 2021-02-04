Angling for a Kinsale bolthole? Try €340k Fisher Street catch

THERE’S a slice of old Kinsale on offer at Fisher House – the so-central townhouse has at least a century of engaged local history behind it.

Renovated with a fair amount of elan over its three floors within, it’s now a grander building inside than it might at first appear from its relatively nondescript exterior - not that you see too much of it as it’s on a fairly narrow old street.

Exterior view of No 64 Lower O'Connell Street, right of arch.

Fisher House is set at 64 Lower O'Connell Street, and under the town’s Municipal Hall and Bowling Green, which are set out of sight on a cliff-like height by The Mall.

In earlier years Lower O’Connell Street was called Fisher Street, reflecting the historical importance of sea fishing to the south county Cork town, now a tourist honeypot as well as a start/end point for the wildly successful Wild Atlantic Way.

Now a restored terraced home of c 850 sq ft, it’s for sale with Kinsale agent Ron Kruger of Engel & Volkers, who says in its earlier guise it would most likely have been a fisherman’s home. He guides it at €340,000, a low enough price tag both for Kinsale and for the international franchise E&V agency itself.

Drone view of setting of 64 Lower O'Connell Street, Kinsale, Co. Cork

Keeping the street’s original name alive (as does Acton’s Hotel, who named one of their eateries Fisher Street Restaurant), Fisher House really does have every amenity on its doorstep, as well as being just one street back from the harbour, marina and the Pier Road, where ‘back in the day’ fleets of small craft landed every sort of catch, from herring to, well, shark since the advent of sport angling in Kinsale since the 1960s.

More specifically, it’s only two doors away from the highly-regarded wine bar, the Black Pig, rated with five stars on Tripadvisor who also position it as No 3 out of Kinsale’s 37 eateries, set in a converted and upgraded old coachhouse with its cobbled back yard.

And, separately, the street could be set for a new coffee kiosk under plans recently lodged with Cork County Council: Fisher Street Limited is seeking permission to include the takeaway coffee kiosk/retail unit and an information/ticket booking office in its revamp of a building on Lower O'Connell Street, with plans for six apartments above, and parking.

Like the Black Pig at No 66, No 64 has its own rear external space, in a gravelled yard with access from the street, under an arch at the adjoining building, and has direct access from the street, or at the rear.

Rear yard has prettying-up scope - or just parking?

E&V’s Ron Kruger says this rear space can be used as a sit-out spot, for BBQ or, indeed, off-street parking, a handy bonus in a town where paring is at a premium in the busy season.

At €340k, he pitches Fisher House to first-time buyers and to those seeking a Kinsale bolthole in such a vibrant town served by dozens of bars, cafes and restaurants, as well as every coastal amenity within a 30 minute drive of an international airport and Cork city.

More visually engaging inside than out, it has a ground floor main living room with exposed stone wall to the front interior, has a stove in a chimneypiece and oak floors. Next to it is a kitchen/dining area with garden/patio access.

Height of charm at No 64

One floor above has a double bedroom, and large, upgraded bathroom, while the top floor had bedrooms no 2 and 3, carpeted with feature sloping ceilings.

Auctioneer Ron Kruger says there town centre convenience as well as ‘lock up and leave’ ease for second home purchasers, at an affordable price and says that the sale of Fisher House offers the chance “to own a slice of Kinsale history.” VERDICT: Could be quite a catch.