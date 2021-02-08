Great family home in heart of Douglas for €485,000

RHODAVILLE Estate is fortuitously close to Douglas village and to a multitude of good schools.

It’s also within a stone’s throw of Iceland - the chilly-bargains supermarket chain, not the small island nation - as well as a late-night pharmacy, a childcare facility, and a betting office, all at Ardfallen Mall. Nearby is the pub/grub option of the popular Briar Rose Bar and Grill, and there’s even an orthodontist on your doorstep, de rigueur, in an age of braces and retainers.

No 23 Rhodaville is as close to these services as is possible, while remaining off the busy main Douglas road where a variety of bus routes are served.

23 Rhodaville

It’s also advantageously close to Gus Healy public swimming pool where a number of swimming clubs vigorously train enthusiastic young swimmers, Covid-19 restrictions permitting, and to the public park adjoining the swimming pool, a fantastic green amenity which includes a children’s playground.

Within a short cycle is the much larger 160-acre Tramore Valley Park, whose popularity has grown exponentially during the pandemic, with great use made of its playing pitches and its walking/running/cycling trails.

In short, Rhodaville is a terrific spot for a growing family, and detached four-bed No 23 has been a terrific family home since it was built in 1974.

It comes to market now because, with family reared, the woman of the house is downsizing, says selling agent Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald.

No 23, which Mr O’Grady is guiding at €485,000, was built a little later than some of the other houses in the estate and it subsequently benefited from an extension to the kitchen/dining area, as well as the installation of a fine shower room with underfloor heating downstairs. This is in addition to a family bathroom upstairs and a guest WC off the entrance hall.

No 23 is on a decent site, with a west-facing rear garden and, out front, a well-kept lawn bordering the drive where there is ample off-street parking and some nice mature shrubs and trees.

Out back, the garden is fully enclosed with a lovely patio area and a lawn bordered by beds with shrubs and plants, as well as two vegetable beds.

Indoors, accommodation is nicely laid out. To the front is a dual-aspect spacious living room that runs the width of the house, with an open fireplace and a gas insert.

There’s also a family room overlooking the back garden.

The newer part of the house includes the kitchen/dining area, with modern kitchen units and granite countertops. A pantry space off the kitchen provides additional storage.

The kitchen/dining area opens onto the rear garden through a set of French doors, and this part of the house is flooded with natural light with the help of a skylight.

A small courtyard off the side of the house is accessed via the utility room.

Upstairs, all four bedrooms are doubles.

While there’s plenty of living space for a growing family, there’s also scope to extend, perhaps via a garage conversion or extending outback, where 40 sq m is permitted without the need for planning.

However, with almost 1640 sq ft, No 23 is already a great family home. Mr O’Grady expects plenty of interest.

"You have the fact that the house is in such good condition with a fine, private, west-facing back garden.

“And of course first time buyers and those trading up will jump at the convenience. The location couldn't get much better - close to Douglas as well as Cork city centre, to plenty of schools, both primary and secondary, and with shops and banks on the doorstep.

”Plus Rhodaville is a mature, well-settled estate and that will also appeal to buyers," Mr O'Grady says.

VERDICT: Great family home in a terrifically convenient location.

Douglas, Cork city €485,000 Size: 152 sq m (1636 sq ft) Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 BER: D1