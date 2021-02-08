House of the week: Quality home in sought-after Waterfall

WATERFALL is a popular spot for those looking to trade up: It’s rural, yet just minutes by car to Bishopstown, and when houses do come to market, they’re generally detached and on decent sites, attributes that carry cachet close to the city.

Indeed the strength of demand for upmarket housing in Waterfall is such that five of the six homes Savills released to market during Christmas week, as part of the expensive Earls Well development, are already sale agreed, with prices ranging from €695,000 to €850,000. The sale of those houses — bought off the plans, with O’Callaghan Properties (OCP) due to build just as soon as the Covid-19 restrictions lift — progressed at such speed that Claire Dennehy, senior negotiator at Savills, said they have enough interest to release the next phase. And that’s in the absence of a showhouse. In fact some of those buyers — and they are across the board, from first-timers, to upsizers, to downsizers — who missed out four years ago when phase two of the development came to market, also with Savills, waited it out and are in the mix again this time around.

“There is phenomenal demand. Houses this size (circa 2,300 - 3,000 sq ft) on sites this size (0.22-0.44 acres) are not the norm anymore. The planners want high density so these homes are quite special,” Ms Dennehy says.

Against this backdrop, it’s to be expected that a home at the nearby Heatherfield development, on 0.4 of an acre and with an even bigger footprint (4,729 sq ft), will also attract considerable interest.

And while it’s part of the Fleming Construction development of circa 60 houses in the early noughties, No 58 packs an added bit of punch, with a different external look, more floor space, and a larger site than most of the others in the scheme.

It’s on the market with joint agents Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald and Niall Cahalane of Cahalane Skuse Auctioneers and they describe is as “a truly outstanding 5/6 bedroom architect-designed detached residence, superbly constructed to the very highest standards and standing on a large private c. 0.4 acre site”.

That site is professionally landscaped, Ms Healy says, and includes a south-facing Indian sandstone barbecue area, as well as a cobble-paved driveway with parking for several cars.

The house itself, Ms Healy says, is a blend “of classic contemporary style and elegance, with the ultimate in high-quality specification and modern convenience”.

The most striking feature of the living accommodation is the open plan kitchen/dining/family room. The bespoke kitchen comes with a generous breakfast island with solid walnut countertop.

The adjoining light-filled family room has a 10’ high ceiling and a striking natural Spanish stone chimney breast, with double doors leading to the front of the property.

The ground floor also hosts a second living room, a playroom/bedroom, a utility room, and guest WC.

In the basement, there’s a laundry room, a games room with snooker table and lighting canopy and with plumbing for a bar, a library or home office, a shower room, an ensuite bedroom with jacuzzi-style bath, and storage for wine.

Upstairs, on the first floor, the 540 sq ft master bedroom comes with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite with underfloor heating. A second bedroom also has an ensuite, the remaining two share the main bathroom which has a built-in wall TV with access to Sky.

Overhead is a large floored attic with space for storage, with more storage options in the converted attic above the detached double garage.

As the demand for Earls Well homes demonstrates, there’s a strong appetite for large houses on large sites in Waterfall. Prices are not a deterrent: It’s a decade since a house in Heatherfield sold for less than €500,000. The most recent sale was of No 59 for €680,000. The previous year, No 25 went to market for €775,000, but sold for €695,000, €80,000 less than the asking, according to the Property Price Register.

VERDICT: No 58’s quality and size make it a surefire target for trader-uppers.