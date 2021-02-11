Starter Homes: A little bit of Zen in Glanmire for €270,000

Glanmire €270,000

Contemporary on the outside with its flat roof, timber cladding and varied window shapes, No 7 The Courtyard, Woodville in Glanmire, offers an attractively modern interior and a Zen balcony.

The owners, who are upsizing, have adopted quite a minimalist approach to decorating their three-bed mid-terraced home, keeping most of the walls white, while picking blue as a theme colour.

Quoting a guide of €270,000, Mark Gosling of Behan Irwin Gosling says the 2005-built house has good space (1,140 sq ft), an upgraded BER and is in excellent condition.

Accommodation includes a modern living room with a feature blue wall, a guest WC and a kitchen/diner with white units and patio doors.

While the interior has been fairly sparsely decorated, the south-facing decked balcony at the rear has an array of pot plants, which at another time of the year would be colourful. In the interests of Zen, the owners have also added a few Buddha statues.

Upstairs there is a bathroom and three bedrooms. The largest is white-walled with en suite; the second has blue walls; and the smallest, which has one blue wall, has become an office.

To the front, the property is a paved garden area with border beds. The Avenue, which provides residents’ parking, is located around 1.5km from Glanmire village and also from the Dunkettle Roundabout.

VERDICT: Attractively modern and just a little bit different.

Blackrock €299,000

Within days of putting 79 Gate Lodge off Castle Road in Blackrock, Cork, on the market, Barry Auctioneers had a waiting list of 27 people who want to see it when the lockdown is eased.

The Blackrock location is an obvious attraction for the 1999-built three-bed mid-terrace house and so too is its condition, which auctioneer Kevin Barry describes as superb.

“The timber flooring in the living area has just been professionally sanded and varnished and looks like new, while new bedroom carpets have also been fitted.” Located in a cul de sac within a five-minute walk from Blackrock Castle car park and the start of the Lough Mahon walkway, the property is on the market with a guide of €299,000.

The 970 sq ft of accommodation includes a timber-floored living room with double doors opening into a dining area at the rear. An archway in the dining space connects it to a tiled kitchen with fitted units. The hallway has a guest WC and the first floor has a bathroom and three newly re-carpeted bedrooms.

Keeping garden maintenance low was obviously a priority for the owners since there is nary a blade of grass in sight, but there are a few trees and bushes. The back garden space and front driveway have been gravelled and paved.

Mr Barry says that most of those who are waiting to see the property are first-time buyers.

“The Black location is a huge draw — it’s within easy reach of amenities Mahon Point and Douglas,” he says.

VERDICT: Given how popular a pastime walking has become of late, the property’s proximity to Blackrock’s waterfront walkway is a not insignificant attraction.

Ballyphehane €250,000

Although No 147 Connolly Road in Ballyphehane requires upgrading, agents ERA Downey McCarthy don’t expect to have any difficulties finding a buyer.

“It’s in a highly popular residential area and it’s on a fine corner site with enormous potential,” says auctioneer Michael Downey, quoting a guide of €250,000.

Built in the 1950s and extended in the 1970s, it includes a living room, kitchen/diner, utility area and bathroom, as well as three bedrooms upstairs.

VERDICT: Attracting significant interest online.

Midleton €225,000

Despite the fact that it can only be seen in virtual viewings, the bidding on No 35 Riverwalk, Tír Cluain in Midleton has already gone above its €225,000 guide.

Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan says there has been a high level of interest in the 2006-built three-bed semi-d, saying: “It’s in excellent decorative order and is conveniently located within a short walk from the town centre and the train station.”

It includes a living room, a kitchen diner with attractive grey and black units, and a guest WC. The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms, including one en suite.

VERDICT: Seems affordable for a well-kept, modern three-bed semi.