Broad of beam €785k Model Farm five-bed on large mature site

THERE’S a good, strong impetus at the upper echelons of the market at Cork’s Model Farm Road, with wind both in the sails and in property sales and that will be to the advantage of the owners of 3 Hillsboro, a bit of a whopper of a family home, fresh to the market, and on a lovely large site.

Dating to the 1970s, and always in the same family’s hands since, it’s now trading down time and the broad detached five-bed with over 3,100 sq ft is listed with estate agent Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy & Co, who guides it at €785,000.

Sporting chances: big back garden at 3 Hillsboro, Model Farm Road

Hillsboro’s at the western end of the Model Farm Road, and individual homes were built back a half a century ago now, along with some other ‘similar ilk’ trade-up addresses like Hilton and Regency Close.

It’s back in hot demand now in the 2020, Covid-19 pandemics and the like notwithstanding, and FVM’s Mr Guerin can fully expect to be busy here with physical viewings in a few weeks’ time, when temporary restrictions lift, and when spring has taken a bit more hold too and gardens are bursting into new life and growth.

Main double aspect reception room

The same agent had No 10 Hillsboro, also called West Cedar, up for sale three years ago with an identical €785,000 AMV, and the Price Register shows it sold by early 2019 for €783,900, as near as damn it to the asking price. No 10 had also been on a large, almost double site, and had been upgraded, even getting a B3 BER.

Subsequently, a modern build, called Lavender House came for sale in 2019, and it was an A3 rated 2,700 sq ft detached four/five bed, listed at the time with Sherry FitzGerald at €795,000, and the Price Register shows it made €755,000.

Meanwhile, while the Register has three Hillsboro sales (No 1 also sold back in 2012 as the market recovered, showing at €580,000) a very recent price comparison is a house in the adjacent Regency Close which featured in these pages in late last autumn. It had a €795,00 AMV with Sherry FitzGerald and was sold within weeks, to a cash buyer for an unconfirmed €785,000. Viewing interest in the 2,300 sq ft No 4 Regency Close had been from families in the city looking to trade up, with some relocaters also.

While the modern Lavender House had been on a site smaller than what was typically given with the original Hillsboro builds back in the ‘70s, this week’s arrival No 3 is sort of a standard-bearer for the glory days, on mature grounds of c 0.25 of an acre, the sort of ground you’ll never again get with a new build in a Cork city suburb.

Rear view of sizeable 3 Hillsboro and garden

It more or less looks up the road into Hillsboro by a green, and faces south to the front, with a distinctive grey brick grid across its super-wide façade and with an asymmetric roof pitch, not too unlike a ski jump: truly this is a large home under its assertive roof.

Its 3,125 sq ft includes five bedrooms, one with en suite bathroom with separate bath and shower, and has an attic level with stair access, while off to the far left hand side at ground level is a garage and a rear lobby by a utility, with further upgrade potential, and which currently has a spiral stairs up to a lower attic storage level.

Kitchen at 3 Hillsboro

Main reception rooms include a c 25’ by 14’ double aspect/front-to-back living room with Liscannor stone fireplace, chimney breast and display area, a dining room, a home office/study, kitchen/dining room with island, and there’s a further, multi-purpose room with dual aspect at the far left, past the garage, reached via the back lobby.

Overall condition is very good, maintenance and upgrades have been regular and the kitchen and bathrooms have been redone since the home was first built, while a surviving feature is the parana pine ceilings in several rooms, including the kitchen, which has painted units, granite tops, pale tiled floor and a wide window with expansive garden and patio views.

Hall has a very attractive stained glass feature

Windows are generally broad, and have been redone with double glazing, central heating’s via oil and internal finishes include some good wood floors, plus a mahogany hall floor and mahogany stairs, while the owners designed and commissioned an excellent stained glass window depicting a woodland scene, done in several panels and qui e feature in its own right.

Well pitched?

While there’s more than enough space for almost any family’s needs, new owners might want to update the look, and create a more open plan kitchen/dining living space and there’s no shortage of grounds to colonise: in fact the gardens are enough for a good football pitch and goals, and families with lively children will love its potential to host games and parties, with mature planting around its perimeter and seating spots for sun taking.

VERDICT: On the evidence of recent swift sales west of Cork city on places like Fernwalk and the Model Farm Road at the €750k-€850k+ mark, trade-up families will love what’s on offer at No 3 Hillsboro, and will jump at the chance to make their own mark on a solid, 50-year old home of stature.