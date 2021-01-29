You don't need to win the Euromillions to buy this half-island in Kerry. Just over a million will do.

Caragh Lake, Co Kerry €1.25m Size 325 sq m (3,500 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 & 3 Bathrooms 3 & 3 BER C3 & D2

BILLED as the ultimate luxury purchase (see Euromillions: “There’s shopping and there’s island shopping”) right now the market for island-buying looks surprisingly strong.

Take Horse Island in West Cork’s Roaringwater Bay, which, as reported in these pages, sold last year for about €5.5m to a foreign buyer, who reputedly ne’er set foot on it prior to sale.

Horse Island Roaringwater Bay West Cork.

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised; an island seems ideal at a time when a pesky virus is wreaking havoc.

The criterion for buying is no longer simply a desire for privacy, health and safety concerns have genuinely entered the fray.

It’s against this backdrop that a sort-of-island partially comes to market — the part that counts, along the waterfront — and perhaps you won’t need the winning Euromillions ticket to buy it.

It’s an island that can be driven on to via a causeway (hence not a fully qualified island and more convenient in many ways) and has just two homes — enough for you and your extended family, but not the hordes from the mainland.

Madam's Island Resort Kerry

The whole island is not for sale, but the chances of anyone else building there are slim.

What’s more, it’s in an area of such outstanding natural beauty that no poet could do it justice, not even Wordsworth, who could knock a few lines out of anything related to nature.

This semi-island, at Caragh Lake in Co Kerry, is on the market for €1.25m, which, with the help of the same extended family that could expect to enjoy its exclusivity, may make it viable for buyers who could not afford to go it alone.

Glencar stone lodge

For the price, you will get two lodges built from gorgeous Glencar stone, which between them stretch to more than 3,500sq ft, on prime lakefront sites, each with its own slipway and mooring facilities, within a “resort” just shy of three acres and 720ft of direct lake frontage.

If it’s privacy, isolation and communion with nature you’re after, “Madam’s Island Resort” sounds just about right.

The “resort”, which Americans would probably describe as a 'private family compound' (think Hyannis Port, admittedly a tad grander, home to the Kennedy clan), is on the market with David Ashmore of Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty. He’s selling both houses and the land as a single lot, on behalf of his east coast-based American client who has owned it since 2005.

“The family had great fun there over the years, but they are not getting as much use out of it now with their children grown up,” he says.

Mr Ashmore is “very much selling the resort as a private residence”, but whoever buys could decide to rent out one or both properties. Both have been rented out in the past. If it is retained as a private residence, it’s highly unlikely to have neighbours anytime soon.

“It’s not particularly easy to get planning permission in that part of the world, so the vista is unlikely to change hugely. Sites on the lakeshore have become a rarity,” Mr Ashmore says.

It’s understood there are no rights of way across the property, but an obligation for maintenance of the causeway linking the island to the mainland is with the lodge owners.

The houses on Madam’s Island were built in 1987 (Acorn Lodge, BER C3) and 1995 (Salmon Lodge, BER D2) and had a single owner prior to their sale in 2005. While the inspiration for the lodge names is clear — oak trees feature in the area and there’s good salmon fishing in the freshwater Caragh Lake — what exactly gave rise to the name “Madam’s Island” or who that Madam was is not as clear.

Salmon Lodge is the bigger property, 1,909sq ft, compared with Acorn Lodge’s 1,608sq ft, but both have three bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms. All are in good decorative order, but a new owner may opt for a more contemporary makeover.

Outside, there are detached garages and BBQ terraces with a fireplace, while a short path will take you to the lake for swimming, kayaking, paddle-boarding, fishing or sailing. The coast is also nearby; 15 minutes by car will get you to the beautiful blue-flag beach of Rossbeigh.

Outdoor terrace overlooking Caragh Lake

Living room at Madam's Island Resort

Bedroom at Madam's Island Resort

It seems Madam’s Island Resort has a hell of a lot going for it. It’s in a special area of conservation, with heather-covered hills and majestic peaks, including the Macgillycuddy Reeks. There are nearby walking trails and lots of water activity, a milder climate thanks to the influence of the Gulf Stream, clear night skies and, of course, glorious, priceless isolation.

In broader terms, it’s on Kerry’s beautiful Iveragh Peninsula, which has at its tip the Ring of Skellig, looking out over Skellig Michael, famous as a sanctuary for jaded Jedi.

Spectacular views at Caragh Lake

With so many positives, it’s unsurprising that Mr Ashmore reports he is “incredibly pleased” by the level of interest in the property, despite the lockdown.

He says it’s “truly international, including interest from the US and EU countries such as Germany, Austria, France, Netherlands and Italy”.

“The US is established as our number one overseas market, but European buyers, who very much favoured West Cork and Kerry going back 30 years, are very much back in vogue,” Mr Ashmore says.

VERDICT: Never mind the lotto. It could be you.