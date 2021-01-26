Starter Homes: Four Cork homes for first-time buyers to consider

More stylish and spacious and a lot less conventional than the average two-bed townhouse, No 1 Sunville Gardens in Clonakilty is new to the market with a guide of €300,000.
Part of a five-year-old gated development of just three properties on Western Road, it’s a 1,210 sq ft property with an A3 energy rating.
“This is a stylishly decorated owner-occupied home located within a short walk from shops and amenities and also within a short drive from several local beaches,’’ reveals auctioneer Martin Kelleher.
The design is a little unusual and the sitting room is very different from the type found in typical two-bed townhouses. A bright modern space with a double-height ceiling, it has a gallery landing overhead and a raised stone effect fireplace with an electric stove.
Ground-level accommodation includes a kitchen diner with white gloss units, a shower room, and a ground-floor bedroom while upstairs there is a spacious en suite bedroom. To the rear, the property has a private patio garden.
Mr Kelleher believes that the convenience of the location and the attractiveness of the design will appeal to downsizers.
"It’s modern and energy-efficient and has a ground-floor bedroom and a low maintenance garden.’’
Because it’s just six kilometres from Inchydoney Beach and within driving distance of several others, he says it could also be bought as a holiday home.
It's more expensive than an average two-bed townhouse – but then it’s not an average two-bed townhouse.
While renovating this three-bed duplex at 9 Cois Coillte on the Carrigaline Road in Douglas, the professional chef who owns it went to town on the kitchen/diner.
“When the owners bought the property four years ago, they ripped out the inside and put in a new kitchen/dining room with cream units, a stainless steel American-style fridge, integrated appliances, a large pantry unit, a super deluxe induction griddle-style hob, a retractable hood, and a large booth-style dining area with a retractable table which can seat up to ten adults,’’ reveals Shane Finn of DNG Creedon.
Upgrading the living room in the 1990s-built property, they put in timber flooring, a limestone fireplace with a stove, and replaced the door to the kitchen with sliding walnut-panelled doors which can be used to create open-plan space for entertaining when they need it.
“The living room has a long bespoke couch which — along with the kitchen furniture and appliances and 90% of the house contents — is included in the sale,’’ says Mr Finn quoting a guide of €265,000.
The upper floor in the duplex has a bathroom and three bedrooms — two doubles, including one with an en-suite, as well as one single.
At the front of the property, there’s a patio area that the owners use for outdoor dining.
Part of a small redbrick development located off the Carrigaline Road, the property is around 1km from Douglas village.
A modern, well-maintained, mostly furnished property close to Douglas at this price is certain to attract first-time buyers. Ones who like to cook may be extra interested.
Attractively decorated and slightly rearranged by its owners, No 167 Maple Woods, Ballinacurra in Midleton secured a bid of its €210,000 asking price almost immediately.
“It’s a wonderful two-bed mid-terraced home with a stylish modern open plan kitchen/dining/living room,” says auctioneer James Colbert of Colbert & Co, explaining that the owners knocked a wall to create this space.
Decorated in grey and white, the living area has an insert stove and a brick effect wall, while the kitchen has high gloss units. Other accommodation includes a guest WC at ground level and a bathroom and two bedrooms upstairs.
: An affordable property that looks both stylish and comfortable.
Affordable for a first-time buyer and attractive to an investor, No 13 Woodfield Hall on Station Road in Blarney is a two-bed apartment with a guide of €215,000.
Situated in a gated development around a kilometre and a half from Blarney village, the ground-floor apartment is being sold by Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald who says it’s both well presented and conveniently located.
Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen dining living area with modern units, a bathroom, and two bedrooms, including one en suite.
: Apartments at this price seem to be hard to find.