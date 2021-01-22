Cois Chuain €495k home is broad of beam,  back for sale

Glounthaune, Cork €495,000 Size 153 sq m (1,600 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

BACK on the market, having last been offered for sale back in 2016, is 36 Cois Chuain, its asking price unaltered at €495,000, despite a hiatus of nearly five years, when prices rose pretty much year on year, in low, single-digit terms.

In fact, prices had risen every year without a dip from May 2013, the post-crash trough after the peak in 2007 — but now, thankfully for buyers, they remain nearly 20% under peak-time values.

CSO figures this week show an 86% recovery from the 2013 trough to November 2020, only dipping by a fraction in the first half of that year, to finish out at a 0.2% increase by year’s end (November).

Those figures show an even 2% increase in the South West: Engaged, on-the-ground property bodies such as the IPAV put the sturdiness in value down to shortage or mismatch in supply relative to demand, and to a continuing shortfall in new housing stock.

Front view of 36 Cois Chuain Glounthaune

So, by rights, home hunters could have expected the AMV on 36 Cois Chuain to be a bit higher than its identical 2019 €495k listing as 2021 starts — still with a shortage and with listings of fresh stock slowed by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Turns out that, despite No 36 not showing up on the Price Register, and despite searching under various spellings and mis-spellings without a proven result, it did indeed sell, with its price understood to have been 10% below its asking price at that time, so c €450,000 is what it last transacted at.

Come this strange, pandemic-hit time for a property launch, there’s nearly a counter-cyclical argument to be made that the quite limited stuff coming available now might do well in sales progression terms given the lack of competition.

The only brake is, of course, the tighter viewing restriction introduced 10 days ago at the Government’s behest and via the Property Services Regulatory Authority, in conjunction with selling agents’ bodies such as SCSI and IPAV.

They pretty much mean the only persons entitled to view a property now are those who are sale agreed with signed contracts, so a pretty small minority are able to visit to be sure.

However, agents can list properties, once they're not meeting vendors or occupants face-to-face, and BER assessors and photographers can visit to do their end once not meeting occupants face-to-face.

And, for home hunters? It’s back to virtual viewings, more in line with the measures in place in Lockdown 1 than in Lockdown 2: That restriction is due to be reviewed by January 31, but realism suggests it may be close to March before things loosen up once more.

Open living/kitchen/dining at 36 Chuain Glounthaune

So virtual viewing it will be for the next weeks at No 36, with detailed Matterport walk-through virtual viewings done for this home by photographer John Roche, for selling agents Gillian McDonnell and Sheila O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald. Might there even be one or two aspiring buyers who were around back in ’16 too — who actually got to walk around in an actual, physical, shoes-on-the-ground sort of way — and who are back in the hunt now, in a far different decade?

No 36 is well-enough placed at least for drive-by exterior viewings (remember the 5km restriction though) as it’s on the main road, the hill up from the church at the start of settled Glounthaune, rather than being within the overall 60+ house scheme of varying sizes of detacheds, done at Cork’s upper end of the market since the early 2000s, by highly-regarded Lanes Builders.

The Price Register shows just ten Cois Chuain resales since 2010 — at prices from €451,000 for No 45 over ten years ago, to a recorded high of €760,000 for No 24 in 2018 — and all of the last five resales have been in excess of €760,000, indicating most recent movement among the larger and better-set ones (pre-Register boom times threw up €1m+ deals, reportedly).

Beamy at the back

Putting No 36 online this week, Sherry FitzGerald’s Ms McDonnell is selling for its buyers of ’16, and says it’s in very good condition, with a good mix of space and rooms within its c 1,650 sq ft frame which, quite unusually, looks like a more substantial house from the back than it does from the front, thanks to the wide side/rear family room off the kitchen/diner…

“Beamier at the back than it is wide at the front,” we wrote five years ago.

Kitchen at 36 Cois Chuain looking towards family living area

It has two south-east aspected front rooms, a living room and a study, left and right of the hall/entry. The rear is more open-plan, with a family area, dining, and kitchen in a row, broadly west-facing and making for a width span of c 38ft, with patio and garden access.

There’s also a utility room, guest WC, and four first-floor bedrooms — one of them en-suite — while externally there’s off-street parking and, behind, a two-tiered back garden.

VERDICT: A virtual banker? One to watch as pandemic restrictions bump up against very limited supply of trade-up homes to buy.