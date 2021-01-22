New or old at Cork's Beaumont Crescent? There's €400k in the price difference

Beaumont, Cork City €395,000 Size 1,200 sq ft - 2,170 sq ft Bedrooms 3 - 4 Bathrooms 2 - 4 BER E2 - A2

NEW or old? Right now, suburban niche Beaumont Crescent has a choice of either, but it will be a bit of a waiting game to make a move, one way or another.

Construction work was well commenced on four, brand-new, out of the box A-rated detached homes at this lovely, quiet and convenient crescent in the well-served southside suburb, before Covid-19 lockdown Mark 3 restrictions put the temporary kibosh on building site works, bar for special cases.

Four new builds replace an old bungalow/site sold for €640,000 at Beaumont Crescent, off Beaumont Drive, at Ballintemple, Cork

It’s thrown out the build schedule on the four just a tad for contractors Murphy Construction, who are building here for undisclosed investors represented by a city solicitor, who bought out the site with planning in place and approval to demolish an older bungalow on this sloping corner plot just elevated above Beaumont Drive.

The four homes, ranging in size from 1,755 sq ft to 2,170 sq ft, are four-beds and detached, and will be on the market with estate agent Michael McKenna, who has a sale sign board up, but marketing hasn’t yet really begun and final details get ironed out.

However, it’s likely that prices for the four may range from €725,000 to closer to €795,000, with location a key demand for traders-up.

They are being built on a one-third of an acre site previously occupied by an old, two-storey bungalow with west-facing back garden and large side garden called Temple Villa and that Temple Villa (because of proximity to Ballintemple too?) name will remain into the future with these four new builds.

The site/bungalow was sold back as far as 2015, offered at €450,000 and which sold to builder/developers Denis O’Brien Developments for €640,000.

DOB, who also built a couple of A-rated detacheds on the nearby Beaumont Drive site of a Spar shop, got the planning for Temple Villa, but sold it on to its current investors owners who’ve started the build and with a sales push due in coming months (it’s not yet known if there’ll be a show unit.)

Good, old stock. Three-bed semi-d Adare at 26 Beaumont Crescent has a €395,000 AMV

Meanwhile, directly across the road/ Beaumont Crescent, from Temple Villa comes Adare, a semi-detached mid 1900s build, in good overall order, with a E 2 BER and scope for a new family of woners to make their mark on.

Adare, or 26 Beaumont Crescent, has just over 1,200 sq ft on offer, with three bedrooms and a quite traditional layout that includes two reception rooms.

Rear of Adare, with deep garage workshop, at or 26 Beaumont Crescent.

It’s listed with estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing – who, coincidentally handled the ’15 sale of Temple Villa for €640k and who can now see fruits of that transaction unfurl (albeit with a different selling agent) - and who guides it at €395,000.

Adare’s likely to come under very heavy viewing requests, once the current, recently tightened level five Covid-19 property viewing strictures ease: might that be sometime in February, or even into March?

CDA’s Mr Olden says there’s been a steady stream of calls since he listed it earlier this month as assures “we’ve a list and will start the viewing as soon as we are allowed.” In the meantime, the Crescent’s neighbours will just have to endure drive-bys from those on the 2021 new home hunt, with the property offer and price range pretty broad, going from €395k to €795k.

Set just off Beaumont Drive, 500 metres from the Blackrock Road and Ballintemple, and near the entrance to trade-up estates like Temple Vale and Berkeley as well as Dundanion Road , The Crescent itself is home to a small mix of bungalows, semi-ds such as Adare, and a few sizeable detacheds, one of two which replaced earlier dwellings or got built on generous side gardens.

Cohalan Downing described the scope at west-facing semi-detached Adare as “wonderful,” given the location, and the site, with a detached, very deep garage workshop stretching well back into the garden with patio, BBQ area and gravelled grounds.

Adare 26 Beaumont Crescent.

What further sums its next occupants spend and when any upgrade/extension works are tackled, is down to personal choice, and when, post this year of vaccine hopes, Covid-19 is hopefully put into the past, and a 'new normal' life resumes.

VERDICT: a bit of a waiting game, that’s all, and, oh, possibly a bidding game too for Adare.