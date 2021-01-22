Plenty of positives at Leemore on Model Farm Road for €349,000

Model Farm Road €349,000 Size 114 sq m (1,227 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER F

IF you’re looking to square away the basics before buying a home (location/back garden/scope for expansion) “Leemore” on Model Farm Road makes this an easy task.

A fundamentally sound semi-d in what will always be a desirable location, it comes with a fine front and back garden, and, as demonstrated by its neighbour, extending is no problem, once you have the cash and the planning permission to do so.

Built in the 1960s, this Farranlea Park home has only ever had one owner and is now the subject of an executor sale.

It would benefit from modernisation and a re-arrangement of the downstairs layout to create a more workable kitchen/dining area, especially if a family buys.

As selling agent Barry Nagle of Global Properties points out, the garden can easily cater for an extension to the rear. There’s also scope to convert and build over the garage if an additional bedroom and office space are required.

The house would benefit from improved insulation, given its ‘F’ energy rating.

It has been re-wired in more recent times.

At €349,000, 114 sq m Leemore is within the scope of some first time buyers, but extra savings will be required for any extending. As it stands, this three-bed semi-d has two reception rooms downstairs, as well as the kitchen/diner and guest WC. The main bathroom is upstairs.

Outside, the north-west facing back garden is delightfully quaint and has a lovely old sun room, set against a fine, thick, rustic stone wall to make the most of the evening sunshine.

There’s also potential for a patio, already demonstrated by the neighbours.

Despite the temporary disruption to property viewings caused by Covid-19, Mr Nagle is sanguine about Leemore’s prospects: “In good times or bad, you will always sell in Farranlea Park,” he says.

He sold the house directly across the road from Leemore four or five years ago for €355,000, he says. It was also the subject of an executor sale.

VERDICT: Houses in this part of town make for sound investments.