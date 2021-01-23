Clonakilty's €450k bungalow lifted to a higher plane

Clonakilty, West Cork €450,000 Size 207 sq m (2,200 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 2 BER C1

THE vendors of this edge-of-Clonakilty home called Stanley Lodge are likely to find it selling well, as they deserve to, as during their 15 years or so in residence, they’ve made a very definite improving mark on this decades’ old bungalow.

And, despite the fact this coastal property gets an out-of-season launch in January, and amid a pandemic physical viewings and travel distance lockdown to boot, it comes with a wind in its sales – a strong buyer appetite for West Cork homes.

In fact, it comes in the same month as auctioneers body the SCSI’s Munster membership said in a survey they expect house prices to go up above a national forecast of 4% growth to 5% for the province. A rider was even added by the SCSI’s southern region vice chair Majella Galvin (who’s based in Bandon) that she felt West Cork could have price inflation of as much as 10% during 2021 due to the peculiarities of the effects of the coronavirus on home purchase and location decisions.

Work from home in lifestyle location? Try Clonakilty

“The transition to working from home has led to a reordering of people’s priorities and is driving interest in larger properties in regional locations with good broadband and lots of amenities as well as holiday homes in secondary locations,” said Ms Galvin of the DNG franchise network, and she added “in my opinion, country and coastal properties could see higher growth rates than the average estimated for Munster. I would envisage price increases of up to 10% in West Cork.”

Now, Ms Galvin’s not the selling agent for Stanley Lodge (though DNG Galvin are due to launch a new homes scheme in Ardfield south of Cloakilty in coming weeks or, depending on Covid’s progress, months?)

Exterior rear view of Stanley Lodge at Gallanes near Clonakilty

This one-off listing of Stanley Lodge is with estate agent Andy Donoghue of Clon-based Hodnett Forde, a firm which also recorded exceptional demand for West Cork and coastal/lifestyle alluring property in 2020 and who expect the trend to continue into ’21.

Mr Donoghue launches the 2,200 sq ft and five bedroomed Stanley Lodge at €450,000, noting that much improving work has been done by its owners, here since the mid 2000s, possibly a ‘boom’ times buy, although the price it sold for 15 years is unrecorded, as it was before the Price Register arrived to bring clear property price insights and comparisons.

(The Price Register’s three most recent Gallanes Clon listings were for new builds at Cul Ard, making from €427,000 to €558,000.)

Updated, bright interiors at Stanley Lodge

Stanley Lodge’s now departing owners (who appear to have embraced the coastal lifestyle, judging by the presences of a speedboat on a trailer in the south-aspected back garden) have done lots of reordering, as well as upgrading, modernising and redecoration.

They also upgraded insulation so now the single store expansive homes gets a pretty good C1 BER, and its interior feels fresh, airy and comfortable, aided and abetted by some nifty artistic touches.

Feature wood ceilings at Stanley Lodge

Notable too, for those looking up, are several of the ceilings, with feature wood sheeting in some, and with what looks like part-exposed joists in others, all painted a pure, bright white: there’s perhaps a pointer here for others in older bungalows with dated honeyed parana pine ceilings?

At some stage the original L-shaped bungalow was extended out to the rear, so now the main scene-setting or scene-stealing room is the nearly 30’ by 20’ kitchen/diner, reached off a mid-core living room via double doors.

And so to bed....

There’s also a front sitting room, with fireplace, meaning all three ‘day’ areas are off to the left of the entry point, while the house’s five bedrooms (one’s en suite) are off to the right, along a central corridor, a layout typical of 1970s builds.

Other internal updates here are the main bathroom, flooring pretty much throughout, and internal joinery, doors etc.

Auctioneer Andy Donoghue observes “at Stanley Lodge’s heart is an awesome, open-plan kitchen/dining/living room the likes of which has but a few rivals and is tailor-made for entertaining, while the two reception rooms have a formal but welcoming feel.

Front view on the R600

The ‘Lodge’ is near the end of a run of a dozen or so bungalow at Gallanes, at the Clonakilty town end of the Timoleague R600 road, about two kms from, past the Shannonvale plant and near Clonakilty Agricultural College.

For those relocating and looking to perhaps work from home, as well as having mains services, the superbly-presented, Stanley Lodge has oil central heating, upgraded insulation, a home office and broadband.

VERDICT: West Cork's on the crest of a wave.