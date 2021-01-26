Property Focus: Cobh's past and present reflected in its diversity of properties

Before becoming a satellite town for commuters from Cork City, the harbour town of Cobh has, during its history, enjoyed a variety of different incarnations.

It’s been a naval military base, a Victorian health resort and a point of departure for 2.5m Irish emigrants, as well as the final port of call for the ill-fated Titanic. Renamed Queenstown for a time, it’s a cathedral town that had steelworks and shipbuilding and, until the pandemic halted traffic, was a popular tourist port, visited by cruise liners from around the globe.

The interesting history of the town and the island is reflected in Cobh’s architecture and its residential stock is amazingly varied.

The Promenade at Cobh. The town includes a mix of old and new homes.

A quick look at properties advertised for sale throws up some large country houses from the 1800s; a selection of Georgian and Victorian terraced properties, from small and affordable to large and expensive; as well as a Martello tower from the Napoleonic era. That’s in addition to a wide variety of modern properties.

Paul Hannon of Sherry FitzGerald says they are planning the launch of a 237-house development at Cluain Ard.

A 170-house development is under way at Cooline in Ballyvoloon, offering properties priced from €230,000 upwards. Selling agents DNG Spillane are set to release the next 13-house phase in February.

At Dun Farraige at Carrignafoy, DNG Spillane is offering three large detached houses, priced at €585,000, in a small upmarket development of 20.

Within the next few months, English auctioneers are planning to launch a 13-unit development of three- and four-bed semis at Hermitage Links.

Cobh, as everywhere, is experiencing a shortage of second-hand properties and many of those advertised online are no longer available. Local auctioneers say that second-hand properties coming on the market tend to go quickly.

Auctioneer Johanna Murphy says that Cobh has experienced an increase in sales in recent years and the population of the Great Island is now believed to have reached 20,000. Attractions that have been bringing new residents include affordability and the availability of transport.

“Cobh has rail and bus services, as well as a ferry,” says Ms Murphy, noting that it’s just a 25-minute train ride from the city.

There has been an increase in the interest level in large period properties in the area.

There’s also a lifestyle associated with coastal locations, which she believes is being seen as particularly attractive by buyers purchasing during the pandemic.

Ms Murphy says she has seen an increase in the interest level in large period properties, especially ones with harbour views. “For €450,000 to €500,000, you could buy a period property in Cobh that would cost €700,000 in Cork City or €1m in Dublin,” she says.

Liz Hannon of English auctioneers says the town has been experiencing strong demand from first-time buyers.

“We have had an influx of buyers from the city, who are typically paying €230,000/€240,000 for a three-bed semi or €180,000 to €200,000 for older terraced properties, which also make excellent starter homes,” Ms Hannon says.

The Property Price Register figures show 195 sales in Cobh in 2020 which, despite the pandemic, is only slightly down from the 202 figure in 2019.

Plunkett Terrace, Cobh €235,000

An old-style terraced house with an upgraded modern interior, No 7, Plunkett Terrace in Cobh, is new to the market with a guide of €235,000.

Extended, as well as renovated, the two-bed property now has a long open-plan kitchen/dining/living area with an insert stove, modern white units with a breakfast counter as well as bi-folding doors opening out to the back garden. Auctioneer Johanna Murphy says it’s modern and fresh and has a bit of a wow factor. Additional accommodation includes a ground floor bathroom as well as two upstairs bedrooms, one of which is an ensuite.

Located within a 10-minute walk from the town centre, the property will appeal to both downsizers and young couples starting off.

VERDICT: Affordable and unexpectedly modern.

Martello Tower €800,000

UNQUESTIONABLY the most interesting property currently up for sale on the island of Cobh is this Napoleonic Martello tower at Belvelly which has been transformed into a three-bed family home.

On the market during the boom with a guide of €1.5 million, it’s back on now with a guide of €800,000. Kate Kearney of DNG Murphy Condon describes the 1,500 sq ft tower and its acre of gardens as a once in a lifetime property opportunity. Accommodation includes an open plan kitchen living space, a bathroom, and three bedrooms (one ensuite) as well as an open roof terrace with panoramic views. “ From here you get a 360 view of the region,’’ reveals Ms Kearney.

VERDICT: In addition to being unique as well as historically and architecturally interesting, it’s also very secure.

John O’Connell Street, Cobh €175,000

AT the more affordable end of the Cobh property market, English auctioneers are offering a revamped four-bed mid-terrace house at No 3, John O’Connell Street for €175,000.

Auctioneer Liz Hannon says that pretty much everything in the 1910s built three-storey house has been upgraded. “It’s been rewired, reroofed, and re-plumbed and has a new boiler, a new kitchen, and a newly fitted shower room.’’ Accommodation includes a kitchen and a living room as well as a shower and four bedrooms on the upper floors. A five-minute walk from the town centre, it has views across the rooftops to the harbour from the upper floors. On-street at the front, the property has a small yard at the rear.

VERDICT: First-time buyer and investor appeal.

Dún Farraige, Cobh €585,000

AT the upper end of the new homes market in Cobh, DNG Spillane is offering spacious detached A2-rated properties with harbour views at Dún Farraige in Carrignafoy.

The first 10 properties in the 20-house development sold last year and construction of the next phase is set to start in late spring. This involves four three-storey detached four-bed houses priced at €585,000. Auctioneer Donna Pender says one has already gone sale agreed.

Within a few months, she’s also planning the release of the final six Dún Farraige properties which will all be three-bed 1,300 sq ft detached bungalows.

According to Ms Pender the spectacular views of Cork harbour on offer are a key selling point for the development.

VERDICT: Space, energy efficiency, and sea views.