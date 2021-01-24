€435k semi-d might be right up your 'Aille' in much sought-after Cork suburb

Factor in schools, churches, and more, plus the CIT and UCC within a fit student’s amble on foot, and it’s little wonder the area around Firgrove Gardens is evergreen in terms of buyer appeal for home hunters seeking convenience.
He launches Aille at €435,000 and says he’s already getting very strong interest after a week on the market (the most recent sale on the Price Register was No 3 Firgrove Gardens, making €405,000 in 2019.).
It has been extended to the side, with a pitched roof over the former garage, and this roof pitch features again where it wraps around the back of the house, over a slight kitchen extension, with overhead Velux for extra brightness.
Above are four bedrooms, the main bathroom, and further stair access to the top floor’s attic conversion which also has lots of additional storage options for its next occupants, and has wood-sheeted pitched ceilings.