€435k semi-d might be right up your 'Aille' in much sought-after Cork suburb

Bishopstown, Cork €435,000 Size 148 sq m Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER C1 THERE are serious extra kudos with a Bishopstown location such as Firgrove Gardens — it’s about as central as it gets in terms of this western Cork suburban setting.

On its doorstep it’s got banks, restaurants, coffee shops pharmacies, medical clinics, professional services, the Bishopstown Bar, and, just up the way, a Lidl, an Aldi, and, beyond, just facing the CUH, the Wilton Shopping Centre and High Street.

Go the other direction and there’s the ‘old’ Dunnes store, the ‘new’ Dunnes one is just a bit further out, while the new, multi-million euro Credit Union also to its, eh, credit, is more recently arrived too.

'Aille' is good enough for new owners to simply move on in.

Factor in schools, churches, and more, plus the CIT and UCC within a fit student’s amble on foot, and it’s little wonder the area around Firgrove Gardens is evergreen in terms of buyer appeal for home hunters seeking convenience.

New to the market, as an executor sale, is Aille, Firgrove Gardens, and it’s just off the Bishopstown end of the Curraheen Road, where some decades’ old (75 years?) feature fir trees still market out the entrance to the various Firgrove and linking Central Avenue estates.

“For lots of people, this is the ‘real’ Bishopstown: even though there are nearly identical houses in places further out like The Rise, this is always very sought after,” observes estate agent Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald.

Hall at 13 Firgrove Gardens

He launches Aille at €435,000 and says he’s already getting very strong interest after a week on the market (the most recent sale on the Price Register was No 3 Firgrove Gardens, making €405,000 in 2019.).

Making this four-bed semi-d all the more attractive is the fact that even though it was home of late to an older person, it was kept well up to date and moved with the times, and gets a decent C1 BER, better than the average for homes of this vintage, with double glazing gas central heating and CCTV for security.

The bright porch entrance and hall.

It has been extended to the side, with a pitched roof over the former garage, and this roof pitch features again where it wraps around the back of the house, over a slight kitchen extension, with overhead Velux for extra brightness.

It gives extra space and utility at this mid-1900s-built home, which is a place that also got an attic extension put in since the semi-d was first built.

So, between the multi-purpose attic room, and the extra side reception room with pitched ceiling, there are ready-made home office/work from home (WFH) options thanks to these conversions for its next occupants, and Sherry Fitz’s Mr O’Flynn calculates the floor area at 1,600 sq ft.

Beyond the porch entrance and hall, there are two reception rooms, kitchen/dining room, utility/ effectively a second kitchen, and a ground floor shower room, with a cloakroom accessible both from the wood-floored hall and from the side playroom/office, which has a wood floor and a gas stove.

The attic conversion has additional storage options for its next occupants, and has wood-sheeted pitched ceilings.

Above are four bedrooms, the main bathroom, and further stair access to the top floor’s attic conversion which also has lots of additional storage options for its next occupants, and has wood-sheeted pitched ceilings.

Auctioneer Johnny O’Flynn says Aille’s condition is good enough for new owners to simply move on in and make changes as they see fit, maybe changing carpets or colours, and the sale comes with a full range of appliances also.

Externally, the very well-located west-facing Aille has off-street parking and side access to a big back garden, with mature planting and a block-built shed.