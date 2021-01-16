Touch of New England about this elegant Kinsale Harbour home

Kinsale, Co Cork €850,000 Size 198 sq m (2131 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER D1

HAVING wrung well over a decade out of their enviable holiday base in the fashionable coastal enclave of Kinsale, the US-based owners of Sleaveen House are selling up.

Their decision is not based on any soul-crushing sense of ennui: they’re still enchanted by the quaint harbour town and have bought another property locally.

After holidaying in Kinsale since the mid 1990s, they splashed out on their own bolthole in 2006, travelling three or four times a year from the US East Coast to make the most of Sleaveen.

Sleaveen House Kinsale

Their decision to buy that particular property at the time was influenced by its proximity to Kinsale town centre, says selling agent Patricia O’Regan of Sheehy Brothers Auctioneers.

“Once they arrived from Cork airport, they didn’t have to use their car again unless they were travelling outside of Kinsale town. Sleaveen’s location gives the owner the chance to immerse themselves completely in Kinsale life,” Ms O’Regan says.

Kinsale life is inextricably linked to culinary delights. Gastro offerings are to Kinsale what bicycles are to Beijing.

About five minutes by foot from Sleaveen will see you gorging on the wholesome seafood of Fishy Fishy, Martin and Marie Shanahan’s award-winning restaurant on Crowley’s Quay in town.

Alternatively, heading out along Long Quay onto River Road will take you past the Spaniard Inn, another quality eaterie/hostelry, and on towards the Bulman Bar gastropub in Summercove, via either the High Road, or the stunningly beautiful lower road, known as the Scilly Walk.

Of course, eating out is not the easy option it used to be in the current Covid-19 regime, but given buying property is generally a protracted process, it’s not unreasonable to feel that by the time the dotted line is signed on Sleaveen, dining out will no longer be seen as a threat to our wellbeing.

Whoever buys will enjoy great privacy, despite the central location, thanks to an avenue lined with mature trees and hedging.

“Unlike a lot of Kinsale properties which are very much visible from the streets and general public, this property gives the utmost in privacy,” Ms O Regan says.

Its size is also a bonus, she adds.

“To have a property with a floor area of 198 sq m (2131 sq ft) and with sea views and gardens within the centre of Kinsale town is a fantastic opportunity.”

“We’ve had very strong interest since listing, from local purchasers and further afield in Ireland and abroad,” Ms O’Regan adds.

Sleaveen does have a lot to offer: it’s in immaculate condition; it has stunning views overlooking the harbour and Kinsale marina; a limestone terrace wraps around the southern and western sides of the house, ideal for al fresco dining and watching sunsets.

Internally, it’s fair to say the décor pays homage to East Coast/New England-style interior design: uncluttered, with rustic touches and timber floors, pale colour schemes and oceans of natural light. This is particularly the case in the main living space, a magnificent room designed for lounging at one end and dining at the other, with French doors opening from the dining area onto the south and west facing terrace, an undeniably ideal spot from which to enjoy sundowners while soaking up those panoramic views.

Describing it as “an exceptional two-storey residence”, Ms O’Regan, who is guiding at €850,000, says the accommodation is “beautifully proportioned”. This description is apt with the exception of the kitchen, a long, narrow galley. There’s scope to address this though if new owners chose to incorporate an adjoining rather large utility/laundry room.

Bedroom accommodation at Sleaveen is spacious, all of the rooms are doubles and have ensuites. The downstairs bedroom is probably the pick of the bunch, as it has French doors to the westerly terrace. The upstairs master bedroom is dual aspect and so enjoys spectacular views and an abundance of light.

Sleaveen House, with a D1 energy rating, is a generous semi-d, sharing its elevated site with a second, extended property, but with a completely separate garden and with its own drive off Eastern Road, which takes you straight into town or back to Cork Airport in about 20 minutes.

Ms O’Regan says while it has been a splendid holiday home, it would also make a wonderful fulltime residence. There’s a lawn to the south and a gravel drive and parking to the west.

She says the current owners “have enjoyed many evenings on the terraces, enjoying watching the sun going down over Kinsale town and harbour, and the twinkling lights of the town itself”.

As previously mentioned, there’s been strong interest locally, nationally and internationally, since the property was listed last week.

Under Covid-19 restrictions, only potential buyers who can prove they’re in a position to proceed with a purchase (funds/mortgage in place), and who have viewed the virtual tour online and answered the auctioneer’s Covid questionnaire successfully will be permitted to physically view the property.

Ms O’Regan is serene about its prospects. “It will be snapped up quickly given all it has to offer” she says.

VERDICT: Coastal swank at upmarket Kinsale

