Detached status in one of Parkgate's largest homes for €520k 

Frankield, Cork €520,000 Size 171 sq m (1,850 sq ft ) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER D2

CORK’S Parkgate development, up above Douglas at Frankfield, is now at about the quarter-century mark, meaning that babies born here in the development’s early days are now fleeing the nest, or have already flown, and turnover ebbs and flows as families trade up and down, according to their lifestyle or stage in the life cycle.

The scheme of several hundred homes, split into East Avenue and West Avenue on a deep suburban site stretching almost over the Frankfield hills north towards Vernon Mount, was done in the mid to late 1990s by O’Flynn Construction, who followed it up then with Curragh Woods to leave a strong mark on the area’s overall development and density.

Kitchen/diner at 1 East Avenue, Parkgate

As Parkgate’s No 1 East Village comes to market, the buyer interest profile is likely to be families looking to trade up to a good-sized four-bed detached, as well as relocators and people returning to Irish shores. But there’s even some first-time buyer interest too, despite an AMV of €520,000, reveals Sherry FitzGerald estate agent Stuart O’Grady.

He notes it was one of just four of this larger, detached four-bed type done originally in Parkgate’s early days, and it set right at the front of Parkgate, by the Douglas/Grange end entrance. (Separate to Parkgate itself, one small infill section called The Village, Parkgate, consists of even larger detached homes, and here No 2 has sold a few times in the past, at over €500,000 each time, reckoned to be the resale at Parkgate to have topped €500,000 to date).

No 1 East Avenue, Parkgate, is close to the large, purpose-built Elmwood Medical Practice and across the road from the RC church and Scoil Niocláis NS: There’s an Aldi and a SuperValu just about a half a kilometre away in the Douglas direction, and it has the south city ring road a similar distance the other way, via the Kinsale Road roundabout.

1 East Avenue Parkgate

No 1 presents well as a former investment/rental property, and is clean and emptied of furniture (viewing properties under the latest iteration of Covid-19’s level 5 restrictions is allowed, but there’s extra comfort for all concerned with a property vacated and not lived in).

Colours and carpets are on the older end of the décor scale, and any new owners will make other modernising moves for sure too — but the bones of the home are grand, with one of its four bedrooms en suite.

Some traders up may even look at extending to the back as the adjoining house has done at ground level, where the add-on has glass roof light in its centre.

Rooms at No 1 include a main deep reception room, home study/den, and other family room with rear patio access, as well as kitchen/diner with a protruding bay into the walled-in back garden, plus utility and guest WC.

Rear view of 1 East Avenue

There’s a window on a gable wall halfway up the stairs, and above then are four bedrooms, most with built-ins. One’s en-suite, and the main family bathroom has a shower over the bath.

No 1 has a D1 BER, gas central heating, and gas insert fireplaces in two of the reception rooms, and has off-street parking in front on a recently done cobble drive, with two side access points to the enclosed, north-facing back garden.

Newly cobbled front drive and view towards Frankfield/Grange road to the south

VERDICT: Ready for a stamp of new, owner-occupier personality.