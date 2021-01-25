A half-dozen Munster homes: See how prices vary across six counties

IF you're keen on the look of a one-and-half-storey home, check out what's on offer in Munster Eye.

These dormer houses, with sloped ceilings on the upper floor, sit particularly well in rural settings. The properties featured here include a gorgeously maintained dormer located outside the John B Keane town of Listowel, a fine property in Abbeyfeale with stables and kennels, a would-be dormer near the Tipperary border, an Adrigole home with terrific views, a Waterford dormer ripe for a makeover and an immaculate Tulla home.

With physical viewings temporarily halted due to Covid-19, there's plenty of time to scrutinise the market.

LOVELY IN LISTOWEL

THERE’S no shortage of space at this colourful Kerry dormer which auctioneer Tom Dillon of Dillon Prendiville says is at “the top end of the market because it’s a top end property”.

For sure, it’s a beautifully maintained four-bed, three-bathroom home with quality flourishes, from the kitchen island with polished granite worktop, to the jacuzzi in the family bathroom, to the walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom.

Granite countertop on kitchen island

Energy-wise, it performs very well (BER B2), with solar panels for hot water, a zoned heating system and plenty insulation.

Sitting on 0.4 of an acre on the Ballylongford Road, about 1km outside picturesque Listowel town, Mr Dillon says the 225 sq m house, guiding at €449,000, was built in 2007 by its current owners as their family home.

He describes the site as “well-proportioned” with a generous and expertly landscaped front garden, while there’s plenty of room to the rear, including for a detached garage, raised decking and a ‘sun house’, ideal for BBQs on summer evenings. This is separate to the main house, which has a sun lounge, adjoining a sizeable kitchen/dining area.

Expansive patio to the rear

VERDICT: Quality and space abound.

RIPE FOR DORMER CONVERSION NEAR THE TIPP BORDER?

NOT currently a dormer, but ripe for a makeover, estate agent John Phelan of Harry Brann Auctioneers believes converting this Killestry home to a dormer is a runner.

A dormer-in-waiting

“It’s a popular style in the area and the potential is there. It’s a fine size, nearly 2,500 sq ft, and a good price, €265,000, but it needs about €100,000 put into it.

“It’s an ideal project for someone looking to get out of the city. They could take off the roof and make it a dormer,” Mr Phelan says.

The 4 / 5 bed, 3 bathroom detached property is 1.5kms from the popular lakeside town of Killaloe, on the Tipperary border, and is on 0.84 of an acre with views of the River Shannon.

Views of the Shannon

The 40-year-old property, (E2 BER) was once a family home and subsequently a rental, but the owners are exiting the rental market.

VERDICT: Excellent potential in a great location

A SUNROOM, PATIO AND EXPANSIVE LAWNS ARE PART OF THE CHARM OF THIS CLARE

IF space in Co Clare is what you’re after, Knockadoon could be your salvation, a 230sq m dormer in Tulla, on almost 0.8 of an acre.

Knockadoon, Tulla

A four-bed, three-bathroom, well-cultivated family home, there's been keen interest in the property, according to Jason Pyne of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon, who guides at €425,000.

A standout feature is the kitchen/dining area, which merges into a south-facing sunroom from where French doors lead to a lovely patio. Landscaping and expert planting are much in evidence around the expansive lawns.

Kitchen at Knockadoon

Back indoors, there’s also a sitting room downstairs and a room suitable as a fifth bedroom/home office, depending on requirements. And there's a WC.

Expansive Lawns

Two of the four double bedrooms overhead are en suite.

Built in 2004, Knockadoon, 1.2km from Tulla villlage, has a B3 energy rating and two detached garages to the rear.

VERDICT: Stacks of room to manoeuvre in this shipshape family home.

RENTAL POTENTIAL

IF your working life revolves around University Hospital Waterford (UHW), this semi-detached dormer on Dunmore Road could be the ideal house for you.

18 Chestnut Drive

Equally, No 18 Chestnut Drive, Viewmount, has good rental potential for any would-be investors, says John Rohan of Sherry FitzGerald John Rohan, and can be sold with or without a tenant in situ.

The four-bed, two bathroom, 124 sq m house, with a C2 BER, is on the market for €269,000, and is just a five minute walk from UHW. Waterford city centre is a short drive away, and there’s a regular daily bus service.

Downstairs consists of a sitting room, kitchen/diner and WC, with bedrooms and main bathroom overhead.

There's off-street parking and lawn to the front and a garden to the rear with two storage sheds.

Mr Rohan says there’s been a number of viewings of No 18 since Christmas, although visits to the property are now paused due to Covid-19 restrictions.

No 18 has a C2 energy rating and is located in a mature and popular residential development, with nearby retail options such as Tesco and Ardkeen Stores.

VERDICT: Good potential as either a permanent residence or a rental property.

HOME BY THE HARBOUR

LOOKING out over Adrigole Harbour, this cheery dormer bungalow started out as a family home 18 years ago, but was subsequently used as a holiday home by the same family.

Pretty in Beara

Set on about an acre, Beara Estate Agent JJ O’Sullivan says it’s in ‘great nick and well-looked after”.

There are two similar properties close by and they are sale agreed for sums in the region of €550,000 and €480,000, he says, but this property is cheaper, €325,000, because it’s smaller.

It’s still a good size, measuring 120 sq m and includes a kitchen, living room with cast iron stove and exposed beams, conservatory, family bathroom and three bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, and all with exposed beams.

Sitting room

French doors lead from the kitchen to a patio area, surrounded by lawn. Fox gloves and an apple tree can be spotted to the rear of the house. In terms of energy efficiency, it rates as E1 and heating is electric. The house comes with a garage. Castletownbere is a 9km drive away.

Apple tree to the rear of Adrigole dormer

VERDICT: Excellent sea views.

ROOM FOR HORSES AND HUMANS IN ABBEYFEALE PROPERTY

“It’s a lot of property for the money,” says selling agent Paul Stack of Sherry FitzGerald Stack, and for sure Dromtrasna is expansive, a 5/6 bedroom split level dormer with accommodation for both humans and horses on 5.63 acres.

Abbeyfeale dormer

The 2,800 sq ft Abbeyfeale property, just off the main N21 Limerick/Dublin route and a 45-minute drive from Limerick city, comes to market for €345,000 and with its own stables, sand arena, and dog kennels.

The family that lived there no longer have a requirement for the land and are downsizing to nearby Abbeyfeale town (3.5km).

“It’s ideal for anyone with an interest in horses and/or dogs,” Mr Stack says.

Stables at Abbeyfeale

Living room

Dromtrasna is on an elevated site with commanding views and well-tended gardens. It's has a basement garage with access to the main house, handy for keeping dry in bad weather.

The basement also houses a laundry room and a games room, used by children as a den.

The overhead living accommodation is plentiful with lounge/sitting room, lounge/study/office, kitchen/dining room, and bathroom. A patio at ground level takes full advantage of any sunlight.

Two of the four double bedrooms are ensuite.

VERDICT: Good value per square foot.