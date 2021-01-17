East Cork home where style meets practicality

Midleton, East Cork €285,000 Size 116 sq m (1248 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

A JAMIE Blue island unit adds a striking pop of colour to the kitchen at 57 Willowbank, where the owner’s keen interest in interiors helped create a chic living space at the heart of her home.

That space is the upshot of a well-executed extension in 2013 when a living area, complete with Velux windows to ensure much natural light, was added to the kitchen-cum-dining room.

The sense of space is further amplified by French doors that open onto rear decking in a south-westerly facing garden.

Style aside, there’s plenty that’s practical about the extension, including built-in seating with storage in the form of a lovely window seat.

The owners of No 57 bought off the plans in 2000 and have lived in this Midleton estate ever since, but with three teenage boys, they are on the lookout for a four-bed home, preferably detached, and preferably, in the same well-maintained estate.

“We’ve loved living here. It’s been fab for the kids as the house is second from the end of a cul-de-sac, so when they were younger, they could play out front, and we didn’t need to worry about lots of passing traffic,” the woman of the house says.

Equally, the neighbours have been great, another reason for their desire not to move too far beyond Willowbank.

It’s been an ideal family home, the owner says, with good use made of the decking during the summer months, while a separate sitting room with open fire provides somewhere to bunker down in winter. There’s plenty of light in this front-facing room too, thanks to a bay window which overlooks a large green.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is ensuite and there are two further bedrooms, as well as a shower room, treated to a makeover at the same time the extension was added.

There’s also a guest WC downstairs.

A stira gives access to the floored attic which acts as storage space.

Selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties brought the house to market last weekend and had almost 5,000 online viewings in a matter of days.

She says there’s big demand for three-bed semi-ds in Midleton and that No 57 represents very good value for money.

“A new build would cost in the region of €340,000, whereas this one is on the market at €285,000,” Ms Hegarty says.

She points out that the house is a five-minute walk from Midleton train station and just a 10-minute walk from town. Nearby is the East Cork golf club and driving range, and the owner points out that it will also be very close to the planned Midleton to Youghal Greenway, which will follow the route of the disused railway line linking the two East Cork towns. The €20m project is due for completion next year, albeit work halted temporarily in recent days following the discovery of human remains.

When the Greenway is completed, it will provide a level gradient for walking and cycling.

VERDICT: Stylish extension transforms No 57 and its location is ideal for outdoor activities at nearby woods, or at East Cork's many beaches.