Second time lucky at €650k one-off city home called Harmony

Skehard Road, Cork City €650,000 Size 247 sq m (2,650 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 4 BER B2

ONE-off homes with as many features as this one. which is called Harmony, are generally a feature of the Irish countryside and rural settings, where people get a chance to build from scratch, on a clear site, or maybe in the corner of a family farm or field.

It’s not too often though that you get the chance do a self-build process in a city suburb, as, generally the sites for individual homes just aren’t there.

However, luck was on the side of the young family who got the chance to build this low-energy family home in as well-serviced a setting as Cork’s Skehard Road.

Far from being up a country boreen, it’s got one of the city’s most frequent bus services passing its doors every few minutes, thanks to the booming office and retail parks at Mahon Point and City Gate: heck, they’ve even improved the cycle lanes and pathways among other connection upgrades.

Front view of Harmony, on Cork's Skehard Road for sale with Kevin Barry Auctioneers

The site came gratis of a grandmother and long-time local Skehard Road resident, who had a small 100-year-old cottage on a productive garden along the Skehard Road, back when it was as good as countryside, with the Mahon peninsula effectively a cul-de-sac. The ring road, and Jack Lynch Tunnel, changed all of that, of course.

Now, Harmony is one of the most recognisable homes along the way between the Well Road and Mahon/Blackrock, built in a discretely contemporary way, timber-framed, highly energy-efficient, and with rooms over three internal levels, including up to five bedrooms.

It’s now back up for sale for its young family owners who also had it for sale two years ago, but the 2019 sale ground down last year as there was an issue in sorting out a site boundary, which thwarted the sales momentum.

It back with the same agent, Kevin Barry of Barry Auctioneers, with the same €650,000 guide as its ’19 launch, and had gone 'sale agreed' at that sum too.

Given the paucity of mid-to-upper market trade up homes in Cork throughout the pandemic year of 2020, it’s possible Mr Barry will recognise some of the same faces of those coming to view Harmony in 2021 — albeit with face masks on.

Harmony Skehard Road

Distinguished by some external cedar cladding mixed with its painted render block externally, it has 2,650 sq ft internally, on a wedge-shaped site with off-street parking, private back garden (with sunken trampoline) and a pretty low-maintenance range of external finishes, and gets a good B2 BER, so will be cosy and affordable to run into the future. In fact, factor in the location and easy commute options (shank’s mare, bike, bus etc) and the financially advantageous option of not being a two-car family, and living costs at this modern home should be pretty harmonious to the wallet and purse.

Harmonious: view from the kitchen to dining/family living area

With ramp and path access, it’s lifestyle and life-span adaptable, with a main, c 30’ long and up to 20' wide triple aspect large kitchen/living/dining room with rear garden/tiered patio access, with separate family/TV/den/playroom at the house’s other end, down four or five steps from a hall, and both rooms have wood-burning stoves.

Den/playroom, also with a stove

The private, rear garden has a south-west aspect, overlooked by large glazed sections, and a wide stairs leads from the hall to the first floor, where one of the four bedrooms has a nice sense of slight remove from the other three (one of those is en suite) so will be appreciated by a teen.

Teens, and in fact all children (or home-working adults) will be taken too by the presence of a top, attic-style further floor with a fifth bedrooms, en suite, plus a further multi-purpose room.

At attic bedroom at Harmony

Giving comfort through are features like mechanical air ventilation with heat exchangers, air tight membranes, high insulation levels (pumped cellulose/ Rockwool etc) and Swedish Monkfoster triple glazed windows.

Auctioneer Kevin Barry says Harmony's a fantastic one-off comfortable adn contemporary home, in a niche setting, on a fortunately-acquired site between Douglas, Blackrock, and busy Mahon.

Bright patio and tiered garden

VERDICT: On its second market outing, this is a two-party Harmony of note.