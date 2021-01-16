Cork harbour views come free at €230k wee Cobh  charmer

Cobh, Cork Harbour €230,000 Size 77 sq m (825 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER F

AT a place like Connolly Street in Cobh, it's all about the view to the front and to the mouth of Cork harbour past Spike Island — but it wasn’t always so forward-looking.

In fact, it used to pay to watch your back.

The long row of tidy-sized harbour-facing homes used to hit newspaper headlines with unnerving regularity in earlier decades due to the threat of landslides and rock falls to their rear.

This view comes free at Cobh's 15 Connolly Street

Places like Connolly Street, Westview, East Hill, the Crescent and Bellview were all deemed at risk, with scary movement going back to the 1970s — part of Cobh’s tiered geography and geology — including a fatality.

By the mid-2000s, the local authority and Department of the Environment moved forcefully to tackle and obviate the risks, with a range of engineering and rock armour remedies that cost many millions (EU-supported) to implement.

Cobh had to get seriously dug in to tackle landslides: this file image at Church Street is from 2008

It secured places such as Connolly Street, where there’s the reassuring sight of retainer steel anchors and bolts deep into the rock behind a number of the houses. It’s certainly brings peace of mind to residents and to aspiring home buyers.

15 Connolly Street Cobh is priced at €230,000 by agent Liz Hannon of English Auctioneers

Up for sale this month is 15 Connolly Street, built in the mid 1900s by the local authority and privately owned by its long-term occupants. It is now being offered as an executor sale after the passing away of its appreciative lady owner.

It’s fresh to the market with local Cobh agent Liz Hannon of English Auctioneers and Valuers, who knows every inch of her town after 40 years in the property business (she started in her late teens!

She expects most interest here to come from traders down, despite its first-time-buyer friendly price guide of €230,000.

Living room is dual aspect

That’s for a very well kept, bright and tidy two-bed home of c 77sq m (825 sq ft), semi-detached and midway along Connolly Street, just a short walk to the east from the centre of Cobh, heading towards the Titanic Memorial Gardens.

It has unobstructed views directly over the harbour (bar a pesky telegraph pole), which glistened like silver on a sunny Friday visit last week, with the ever-intriguing lure of shipping passing its vista, in and out of Roches Point.

Harbour views over Spike Island and towards Roches Point start from the front door

A double-fronted home, symmetrical with central entrance, hall and landing, it has bright double-aspect rooms. A new owner could just move in and do what they want with it, when they want to.

Might they widen the connecting arch between a neat rear kitchen and one of the two front reception rooms? Liz Hannon says she would.

Arch links the kitchen to a front reception room right now

A buyer with more funds might extend to the side/back, as a number of the neighbours have done, and there’s certainly plenty of width for an add-on here. One house back towards the town centre has added a first-floor extension, balcony-like, with parking underneath. Might someone do something similar at No 15?

Right now, it has double glazing, central heating, an F BER, a wall of mirrored wardrobes in one of the two good-sized bedrooms, off-street parking, a small front garden and a pinned-down rear yard.

Mirror, mirror, on the .....robes?

The Price Register shows just one recent resale at Connolly Street, that of No 13 last year, when it made a recorded €267,000.

No 15’s selling agent says she reckons it’s an advantage at No 15 that it hasn’t yet been extended, so a purchaser can do as little or as much as they want to, at an affordable price point “in one of the most sought-after areas in the town due to its envious position overlooking the entirety of Cork Harbour”.

VERDICT: Secured Connolly Street home with scope; might it rock some landlubber’s boat?