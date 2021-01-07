Funky design flair at €520k Cork family home

Ballincollig, Cork €520,000 Size 158 sq m (1,710 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER B3

THE owners of 107 Coopers Grange, an Irish-Spanish couple, put their own mark on their home, and on their garden, when they bought it new a few years ago.

Now, with an expanding family, they are keen to trade up, willing to work on a new pad all over again.

White gravel landscaping beds at 107 Coopers Grange

They bought the detached four-bedroomed, three-storey home in this section of Baliincollig’s Old Quarter development on the old Murphy Barracks site back about five years ago, says estate agent Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, and gave it a sort of contemporary ‘Tour of the World’ décor injection, with hints of Scandi design, industrial loft look in things like a black steel frame on a shower enclosure and black rainfall shower head, as well as feature brick wall in the kitchen, as homely and warm looking as it is sharp.

Then, they’ve got North African/Moroccan mosaic style floor tiles in the entrance hall, and a relaxing palette of neutral colours on the walls, and lots of metro-style tiles in bathrooms, in greys and whites.

Back garden with pergola and raised beds at 107

Finally, they put good work into their exterior spaces also, with hard landscaping shrub planting, along with white gravel to the front for easy maintenance either side of the drive, while behind they created a back garden sit-out nook with a pergola and screening enclosure which, as it rises above the boundary walls, adds to the sense of security from other houses beyond.

Rear view

That garden space is ideal for lockdown moments and outdoor escape, needing not much more than a chiminea right now to give it some extra utility, and it appealed too to those early callers who came to socially-distant viewings at the start of this week (masked and gloved,) as fears grew during the week that further restrictions were on the way, and property viewings might revert to virtual visits for a period.

Loft look? Industrial? Clean lines anyway at bedroom en suite

No 107 comes to market with a €520,000 AMV, and that was an easy enough valuation for Sherry FitzGerald’s Ms Healy to come up with, and she has just seen through the sale of no 108 Coopers Grange at that €520k sum. That deal at 108 was done off-market, and just shows on the Price Register in December last.

The Register also shows No 108 making €465,000 back three years ago, in early 2018, while the highest price seem to be that of No 4, which sold in 2020 for €539,000. Curiously enough, the price paid day one for No 107 isn’t showing on the Register.

While No 107’s owners are now trading up, it’s likely to appeal to those trading up from something a bit smaller, Ms Healy reckons and given its excellent, walk-in order, it will have an appeal too to Irish families looking to relocate back to Cork as they won’t need to be chasing down and cold-calling tradespeople for renovations.

Mosaic-(s)tiled hall floor

West of Ballincollig Town Centre, No 107 faces a green, and accommodation within sees a mosaic/style geometric look tiled hall with guest WC off, carpeted stairs and a front reception room with laminate flooring.

Family room faces the back garden

Behind is a kitchen/dining/family, with white porcelain tiled floor throughout, with garden access from the family area down two steps from the kitchen, with this room projecting into the back garden where there’s outdoor seating built into raised beds, with a crisp white painted render finish.

Useful space behind at Coopers Grange No 107

Kitchen units are white, with a white ceramic sink set under white quartz worktops, a nice contrast to the brick back wall behind the hob, walls are variously hung with mirrors of all shapes and sized and with some large ceramic pieces too, and there’s a utility as back up off the kitchen.

Up one flight of steps and there are two of the four bedrooms, both en-suite with good sized showers, and the top- floor has two more bedrooms plus a bathroom with bath and shower.

The lofty home gets a B3 BER, and has gas central heating as well as open fire options in the front reception and in the family space to the back.

Auctioneer Norma Healy got her first offer on No 107 straight in at her €520,000 AMV, so it’s already getting momentum, no matter how further viewing restrictions impact on sales launches.

Open plan kitchen/dining and living all flow nicely

She compares the décor to a Scandinavian/industrial look blend, and comments “it’s immediately evident that great time and effort went into the design both internally and externally with no expense being spared on the upgrades carried out by the current owners.”

It faces south across an open green expanse, towards where the O’Flynn Group’s new office scheme Westfield Office Campus of c 250,000 sq ft across several buildings is being delivered, and for those in need of a bit more space and bedrooms than No 107 current has, Ms Healy says she’s bringing a larger, five-bed home nearby to the market in coming weeks, priced in excess of €600,000.

VERDICT: Around the world, in lots of ways.

