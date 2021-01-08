Cotswolds:  cracking good taste 

Midleton, East Cork €280,000 Size 106 sq m (1150 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

THERE’S fairly unanimous agreement among auctioneers that homes in The Cotswolds are premium buys. That’s The Cotswolds in Midleton, East Cork, not quintessential England.

Unlike the British version, in East Cork, ordinary folk can expect to settle in what is nonetheless a sought-after estate, “the best estate in Midleton”, according to Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties.

His New Year offering is No 23 The Cotswolds, a three-bed semi-d in inordinately good nick, well-cared for inside and out.

It comes to market with a €280,000 price tag and unless a new owner wished to extend, there’s really nothing to do.

Measuring circa 1,150 sq ft, No 23 is tastefully laid out downstairs, with a fine size kitchen/dining area where light and space are enhanced by a series of French doors.

The overall effect is one of openness and flow, or “positive chi”, as those who chart the flow of energy might say.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is ensuite and there’s a family bathroom, along with two further bedrooms.

Outback, there are two patio areas, one directly outside the French doors and the other at the end of the garden.

No 23, built in 2000, is in a quiet cul-de-sac, says Mr Kennedy, with an active residents association to which households contribute €70pa. He expects keen interest from both first time buyers (FTBs) and those looking to trade down.

Mr Kennedy says No 23, which overlooks a spacious green, is in a “family-orientated area” with plenty schools nearby.

Its neighbour, No 22, sold in 2015 for €225,000, according to the Property Price Register.

The current and only owners of No 23 are upsizing locally. Despite Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Kennedy doesn’t expect it will be on the market for long.

VERDICT: A family home in excellent shape.