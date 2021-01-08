Mixing the ups with the Downs at Cork's Rochestown €645k home with plenty of space

Rochestown Cork €645,000 Size 205 sq m (2,214 sq ft)- Bedrooms 4 + 2 attic rooms Bathrooms 4 BER C2

It’s one of a dozen or so big, detached four and five-bed houses off Cork’s Monastery Hill, where resales have been uncommon enough in recent times.

Built by Fleming Construction in a scheme that includes smaller houses and townhouses, almost paradoxically, the Downs section of Abbotswood is set at the development’s uppermost portion of hilly ground. (Shouldn’t it be called the Ups?)

This siting means that many in the Downs get to have glimpses of Cork harbour, especially for upper-level rooms and there are, indeed, views down toward the Mahon/Douglas estuary, beyond Rochestown village itself.

The back garden has a brick-paved patio, timber sheds and a raised back lawn with shrubs and trees around the perimeter.

No 7 is listed with agent Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald, with a €645,000 AMV. Even though it is just over 2,200sq ft and is one of the four-bed types, there are even bigger ones. At one stage in the mid-2000s the best and very biggest here (upwards of 3,000sq ft) were valued at up to and over €1m.

The last resale was of a very well-finished five-bed, No 13, brought to market by Sherry FitzGerald in 2017 with a €710,000 price tag. The Price Register shows it sold smartly that year and at over that sum, recorded at €760,000.

Sold too since then was No 1, for €595,000 in 2018, and the house had also sold a few years earlier, in 2015, for €575,000.

The Price Register shows No 18 Abbotswood Downs selling in 2016 for €668,000, while No 7 itself also shows as a sale nearly a decade ago, in 2012, for €440,000.

The kitchen includes a large range-style double oven.

So, now, in 2021, it’s priced at €205k above its last transaction. Not only has the passage of time seen an overall price recovery from the nadir post-crash, and prices relatively unperturbed by Covid-19’s impact so far, but it has had further spending on it, such as a more up-to-date kitchen, complete with a large and wide range-style double oven.

A spiral staircase provides access to the top floor.

originally as a three-storey house, with spiral stair access to its top/attic rooms, its uppermost level has two multi-use rooms plus a shower room.

The family vendors have used the two attic rooms (with Velux windows to the back) as double bedrooms, but they could easily be repurposed as a home office or gym. As the current occupants have a keen interest in martial arts, there’s gym equipment and even a punch-bag in evidence up here.

On its mid-level, one of the four wood-floored bedrooms, the main one, is en suite with fully tiled walls in neutral shades and a large shower. The bedroom has built-in robes and has harbour views. Two of the others are doubles and one’s a single, which is currently in use as a home office. The main family bathroom has blue and white tiled walls, a stand-alone shower along with a freestanding, oval bath.

As well as home office/study uses on each of the upper levels, there’s further office space (or den/TV room) at ground level, with a bay window.

Main reception at No 7

Separately, the main reception room is a front living room with replacement marble fireplace and wood-burning stove. It has two windows and is reached through double doors from the timber-floored hall, which has a feature porthole window.

Another set of double doors leads from here to the upgraded kitchen/dining room, with luxe-looking swirly granite worktops and more contemporary-style units than in its previous iteration. This room includes a rear bay extension with solid tiled roof, used as a family space/lounge, with a bright, south-west aspect. Both the kitchen and the main living room have coved ceilings.

7 Abbotswood Rochestown Cork

Other back-up rooms include a guest WC and a utility area to the back.

Overall condition is very good and estate agent Ann O’Mahony says it’s in walk-in condition throughout.

Externally it’s finished almost entirely in brick, but with bands of pale render around the windows and doors. There is a small, feature vertical slit window on the top front apex or gable. There’s quite a North American/New England look to the façade, with white porch columns by the off-centre front door.

Distant Cork harbour views from 7 Abbotswood Downs

There’s off-street parking for several cars on a sloping drive, a front lawn and a back garden with a brick-paved patio, two timber sheds and a raised back lawn with shrubs and trees around the perimeter.

It’s got gas central heating, is wired for an alarm and gets a C2 BER; pretty much par for a home built nearly two decades ago.

VERDICT: Got lots in its favour, especially with the prospect of home office/study use on each of its three floors.