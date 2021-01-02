Tectonic plates shifted in West Cork market

THE year 2020 started the same as most years, trying to rustle up new business for the coming 12 months whilst closing sales that were hanging over from the end of 2019.

Then, news stories started to break about this new virus in Wuhan, China though still a million miles away from our everyday lives. I remember hearing how people in China had started to 'social distance' to keep the virus at bay, and that seemed like such an alien concept to me at that time.

Roll on to March the 12th, we tuned in to hear Leo Varadkar give his speech from Washington, which brought the reality of COVID-19 into sharp focus.

I'd worked through the last recession. therefore, the lockdown did not phase me. We are a small business and by being small we can quickly adapt, which is one of our core strengths. However, the key and crucial difference between the financial crash and now was the level of Government supports made available to SME’s ensuring their survival during this unprecedented time.

Our office closed as instructed by the Government, and we all started working from home, and I began a second career as 'Múinteóir Maeve.' I can categorically say that I am no loss to the teaching profession!

During that first lockdown business was pretty quiet, a number of sales were agreed where purchasers were already familiar with the property. The majority of sales that were agreed pre- Lockdown were completed, which gave me some assurance that the property market would remain stable, when the lockdown ended.

Once we got the green light to re-open on June 8th it was great to be back at work as there is only so much of our job we can do from home. We were back on the road, showing properties and taking instructions for new listings. This is where our year takes a significant pivot.

I look forward in years to come reading sociologists, behavioral scientists and psychologists reviewing how the first lockdown changed people's mindsets but to me, it seemed like on a national and international scale a good portion of the population studied where they lived and how they lived.

The gloss had come off the bright lights and big cities for the time being anyway while the wide-open countryside and coastlines became more appealing.

Actor Saoirse Ronan bought a holiday home at Foilnamuck, Ballydehob, for €800,000 via agent James Lyons O'Keeffe. Next door, Charles P McCarthy sold a home on 2.5 acres for c €1.4 million.

Over the Summer, it seemed the whole of Ireland was either on their holidays in West Cork or were frantically trying to source holiday accommodation here.

What can I say? We have had one of the busiest periods I can remember working as an estate agent with some incredible recent sales results achieving figures well over their asking price.

However, before anyone bellows 'The Boom is Back' I have to caveat that for the most proportion of sales agreed, it was at prices just under or at asking price. It is rare in our game that you have both a buyers' and sellers' market at the same time; usually, one or other has the upper hand.

That is what has been so unique about the last six months, we have had a more significant number of willing buyers who want to buy a house in West Cork either full time or as a holiday home plus we have had sellers who have seized this opportunity knowing that the momentum might swing away just as quickly.

To move with the changing landscape of property sales, we have had to innovate, ensuring we are meeting our clients' needs.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we had to move a physical auction online during the Summer. This online auction was a game-changer for me, the simplicity and ease of use of the system for us as agents plus vendors and purchasers were impressive and even after this pandemic, I believe it is the way forward.

Also, we started offering virtual tours to potential purchasers who could not make it over to Ireland to view in person. Although this is an excellent use of modern technology and I have heard stories of buyers buying property sight unseen, in my opinion, when someone is purchasing a property for their personal use, they are going to want to experience it themselves physically.

Buying a house is an emotive decision, and I cannot see any buyer signing on the dotted line without having a physical viewing - even if it is to rubber-stamp the sale.

Finally, another observation from this year, is that all our sales were predominantly to the Irish market, usually about 20- 25% of our sales would be to an international clientele. With travel restrictions being lifted as vaccines come on stream this might be a good sign of another potential market opening up for West Cork property especially anything on the water which seems to be the prerequisite for overseas buyers especially at the high end of the scale.

Therefore, as we head into 2021, definitely the tectonic plates have shifted in the West Cork property market, but for how long and how far it is still too early to tell.

Maeve McCarthy MIPAV, Assoc SCSI, Assoc RICS is director with Charles McCarthy Estate Agents Skibbereen