Should you extend your home or make better use of the space you have?

- Walk your way through your existing house.
- Take note of every space that is working well for you and every space that is either too small or indeed every space that you currently have no use for (if they exist!). This may be an old playroom that you no longer have use for, even if it is at the other end of the house.
- If you are considering a significant house renovation project it may be the case that your kitchen may need a rethink in terms of its design or where it is placed. The optimum siting and design of a kitchen in terms of practicality, flow, light and connectivity is the most important design element of your home. Every other room adjacent to your kitchen radiates from the correct location and design of the kitchen so start here.
- Next look at the dining/living areas and a suitable (though perhaps lower key) location for a suitably sized utility room with access to the rear garden. Beyond this is the sitting room (which often isn’t an issue) and anything else beyond this.
- If a home office is required, could this go upstairs instead to take pressure off the ground floor?
- Kieran McCarthy is a civil engineer and builder who heads up Cork-based KMC Homes, a bespoke home Design and Build firm. He is also a co-presenter on RTÉ’s popular Cheap Irish Homes series.
