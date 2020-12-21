Starter Homes: Four Cork homes for less than €300,000

Carrigaline, Co Cork €270,000

Spruced up for Christmas with a tree, some Santas, stockings and other festive decorations, No 128 Dun Eoin in Carrigaline is looking cheerfully festive for viewings.

Guiding the modern three-bed at €270,000, auctioneer Michael Pigott says it’s a very well kept, tastefully decorated owner-occupied home which looks good all year round.

“As an added extra, there’s a steeltech shed with sliding glass doors in the back garden which is used as a home office,’’ he says, pointing out that properties with home offices have, of late, been very much in demand.

Built in 2001, the house has over 1,000 sq ft of living space including the festive sitting room, which has oak flooring and a painted timber fireplace. There’s also a guest WC and a tiled kitchen/dining room with modern cream units and integrated appliances.

The first floor has a bathroom with corner Jacuzzi and three timber-floored bedrooms, one which is en-suite.

In the south-west facing garden at the rear, there’s plenty of play space as well as that 145 sq ft steeltech shed with carpet flooring and pine panelled walls, which now provides home office working space for two people.

Overlooking a green area at the front, the property is within 1.5km of shops in Carrigaline. “It’s within walking distance of all amenities and services and is just a ten-minute drive from Douglas,’’ says Mr Pigott.

VERDICT: An attractive property which, like all homes looks even better decked out in seasonal finery

Silversprings, Cork €250,000

There's a good likelihood that No 61 Ashwood Mews in Silversprings, a modern three-bed property with a guide of €250,000, could be snapped up by a first-time-buyer in the New Year.

That’s according to Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties who says that affordably priced properties of this type can be hard to find this close to the city centre.

A mid-terraced house with 1,055 sq ft of living space, it has a B2 energy rating which is higher than average for a 2007- built house. “The owners have recently fitted a new gas boiler,’’ says Mr Kennedy observing that the house has been so well looked after that new owners will have little to do.

Downstairs there’s a sitting room, a guest WC and a tiled kitchen/diner at the rear, with modern units and a small breakfast counter.

The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en-suite. The smallest room has been fitted out as a home office.

No 61 has a reserved parking space, a small garden at the front and a sloping garden with a shed at the rear.

“The location is ideal: just a 10-minute drive from Cork city centre and from Mahon Point Shopping Centre across the river,’’ says Mr Kennedy, adding that it’s within walking distance of a crèche, a primary school and the leisure centre at Silversprings hotel.

Part of a development left unfinished for a few years after the crash, No 61 Ashwood Mews shows on the Property Price Register as having being bought as a new property in 2015 for €160,000.

VERDICT: Affordable and modern with a high BER.

Kilnamartyra, Co Cork €250,000

For its €250,000 guide price, No 3 Rose Hill in Kilnamartyra is quite a substantial offering.

The modern three-bed detached dormer bungalow has 1,645 sq ft of living space in addition to a large garden with a detached garage. Selling agents O’Mahony Walsh say the 2006-built property is in excellent condition.

Accommodation includes a kitchen diner, a living room, a dining room or bedroom, a bathroom and a utility room as well as two en suite bedrooms upstairs.

In Kilnamartyra village, it’s 9km from Macroom and 39km from Ballincollig.

VERDICT: A modern home with excellent space.

Rochestown, Cork €240,000

SOMEONE who has resolved to stop paying rent and start paying a mortgage in the New Year might be interested in 47 Maple Court in Mount Oval.

An attractive two-bed duplex with a large balcony, it’s guiding at €240,000. Glenn O’Connor of DNG Creedon says it’s being sold with contents which may make it more attractive to first-time buyers and investors.

Accommodation includes a kitchen/diner and a living room and a bathroom and two bedrooms.

VERDICT: An affordable, well-maintained property.