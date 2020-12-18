€1.4m Rushbrooke home is fit for a princess

Cobh, Co Cork €1.4m Size 307 sq m (3300 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 4 BER Exempt

UP a steep mountain path outside Beirut, on a hillside covered in pine, fig and mulberry trees, is the Lebanese town of Brummana, a favoured summer destination among tourists from the Persian Gulf.

It wasn’t always so. In the 1870s, it was a remote mountain village, three hours from Beirut on horseback, but not remote enough to dampen the missionary zeal of Theophilus Waldmeier.

A Swiss-German latter-day Quaker, hellbent on pursuing a career of good works, he travelled there with his wife, Susan Jewubdar Bell Waldmeier, a half Ethiopian princess, and their eight children.

Among the fruits of his labour were what are described as “two of Lebanon’s most vigorous institutions” — Brummana High School and Asfuriya Mental Hospital.

It is said that the school influenced the inhabitants of Brummanna, and gave the town some English traditions, including five o’clock tea. It is also said that almost a century later, one Osama bin Laden was a student at the high school, aged 10. While he attended for less than a year, former peers said his leaving was not due to bad behaviour or poor grades.

Royalty in Rushbrooke

That same mountain village, with its many intriguing visitors, somehow made its mark in Cobh, despite a 5,000 mile distance between them.

It’s name came to Rushbrooke, losing only an ‘m’ in the process, courtesy of one of those eight Waldmeier children, who, having married a Corkman, named her marital home after the Lebanese village where she spent her formative years.

Hannah Waldmeier and Arthur Newsom, also a Quaker, who had visited Brummana, married in 1897. Both were royalty of sorts — Newsom’s, tea traders, were among Cork’s merchant princes, while later in life, Hannah was given the title of Princess Asfa Yilma by distant relation and former Emperor of Ethiopia, Haile Selassie. Hannah moved to England following the death in 1910 of Arthur, aged 40 and married again. In 1936 she wrote the biography ‘Haile Selassie, Emperor of Ethiopia’. She appears in four photographic portraits in the National Portrait Gallery in London and is described as ‘Princess of Ethiopia, linguist and author’. Her obituary states that she died in Woking, the UK, in 1945.

Her legacy lives on in Cobh however in the transfer of an evocative placename to her Rushbrooke home.

Hannah Waldmeier

Roll-call of Notables

Brumana, on an elevated site, surrounded by lush vegetation, is an Edwardian property dating to about 1903, “typical of houses built to accommodate military and merchants” at a time when Cobh was still Queenstown, prior to the foundation in 1922 of the Irish Free State, according to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

A roll-call of notables has passed through its doors, starting with the Waldmeier/Newsom alliance. Guy’s Cork directory of 1940 lists an EB Dillon, general manager, Munster and Leinster Bank, as resident in Brumana.

Around 1966, the house was bought by Godfrey Bernal, brother of eminent physicist JD Bernal, also known as The Irish Communist, because of his political leanings. Godfrey owned the property until his death in 2005 when it was purchased by its current owners for €1.1m, not including stamp duty of nine percent and not taking into account the high cost of restoration.

Labour of Love

“When we bought it, its condition was consistent with its age,” the couple says.

“We undertook massive restoration work, everything, doors, windows, friezes, floors, architraves, ceiling roses, chipping paint off fireplaces. It was a big job.”

The woman of the house had her eye on Brumana for some time.

“I’d seen it many years before and I’d always loved it. I was hoping it would come on the market. And then it did.” They bought in September 2005 and by January, were knee-deep in restorative works, with an eye to completion inside nine months, on account of pending nuptials and the desire to host the reception in their own splendid new home.

“At one stage, there were about 16 guys here a day. It was mental, but fun,” she says.

Come their wedding day in September 2006, the man of the house recalls how toilets were undergoing last minute fixes, the drive was being laid with gravel “and I remember running cables out the window to this wraparound marquee”.

In the end, the day went off beautifully, and in the 14 years since, Brumana has met all expectations as a fantastic family home, “a great house for kids”, and great gardens to boot, including a former lawn tennis court-turned-football-pitch, with lots of trees and shrubs leading off it, perfect for kids to build dens.

Making the grade

The standard to which Brumana was restored earned it a feature in Munster Interiors magazine some years ago, where the owners’ commitment to restoring the charm and character of the original house is outlined. For the woman of the house, it was a passion, so much so that she swapped her legal career for interior design for a while. They brought in specialists to restore an ornate frieze in the sitting room and a plaster ceiling rose. PVC windows were whipped out and replaced with sash windows. A boarded up fireplace in the entrance hall was re-exposed and now throws out magnificent heat from a stove in the hallway, at the core of the home. Laborious chipping away of white paint from a fireplace in the sitting room revealed stunning Cork marble underneath.

“It’s supposed to be the good room but in this house, every room is used,” the couple says, and a line up of guitars and a piano suggests a lot takes place here.

The official family room next door is the stunning centre-piece of the house — and there are many contenders — with its 13.5 ft high ceiling, another magnificent fireplace with stove and the loveliest, cosiest window seat, taking full advantage of a magnificent bay window and the views to Monkstown beyond.

“The kids curl up in the window seat all of the time, it’s basically the TV room,” the owners say.

There’s also a breakfast room off the hall, with two sash windows joining at an exquisite angle, flooding the room with light.

At the other side of the hallway, beyond the living room, is shelving for a small library and beyond, a sunroom.

“This area was some sort of storeroom or workman’s shed when we bought the house, it was all closed off,” the woman of the house says.

They opened it up, put in a doorway to the patio and gardens, and it’s now a beautiful space from which to take in those inner harbour views.

To the rear of the house is a fine kitchen, with original floor tiles, an Aga, a pantry and a specially commissioned 10ft by 3ft walnut table.

The furniture is not included in the sale of Brumana — which is guiding at €1.4m — but the owners say they are open to negotiation. Their plan is for a new build, a project they are excited about because it’s an entirely different challenge. But while they are leaving dazzling Brumana, they’re not going far — just to the bottom of the garden.

Brumana is on three acres, stretching down to the Cork/Cobh rail line, and it’s the owners’ intention to sell half of that land with the house, while retaining the lower portion, 1.5 acres, with separate access, and building on it a house, for which they have planning, that will represent “a complete turnaround, literally, a glass box”, looking out over the water.

On the Waterfront

Brumana’s south-west orientation means its main reception rooms and bedrooms can take full advantage of the views across the inner harbour. The couple did not plump for the main bedroom because they loved the light in another room. Their room has an ensuite while the ensuite in the main bedroom has been converted into a walk-in dressing room, albeit it’s plumbed for an ensuite.

There are two further bedrooms in this section of the house, while the main bathroom, with curved jacuzzi bath and ceiling rose, is on the return of the stairs.

A fifth bedroom is in the annex, the original servants’ quarters, with its own entrance. On the ground floor is a bathroom and storeroom, and overhead is the fifth bedroom and a room used as an office. As auctioneer Liz Hannon of English Auctioneers and Valuers points out, this section is “is ideal for an au pair or an independence-seeking teenager”.

All told, it’s a huge house, 3,300 sq ft, before we ever get to the fine cloakroom off the hallway, or the guest WC (“The Deluge”), or the lovely wrought iron verandah. Also worth mentioning is the porch tiling —

(the entrance is to the rear so as not to interrupt the views, the woman of the house says) — the tiling here and in the WC is believed to have been completed by one of the tilers working on the construction of St Colman’s Cathedral.

Outside, the gardens are gorgeously landscaped, with two patio areas and a large “potting shed” that could be used as office or leisure space.

Aside from the house itself - which the National Inventory describes as “a substantial house with interesting features”, the location is great —

at the end of a cul-de-sac and just 2km from Cobh town centre. Cork city is a 20 minute train ride away, with private access to Rushbrooke train station. Ms Hannon points out that Rushbrooke has its own primary school, vibrant tennis and croquet club and kindergarten.

She expects widespread interest from Cork to Dublin to overseas.

“You would never get a house like this for the price in Dublin. We are saying to people come and see what you can buy here,” she says.

VERDICT: A house with a future that looks as promising as its past.