Property Focus: Crosshaven appeal

The residential options in the seaside village of Crosshaven have come a long way since Corkonians started building holiday homes there in the 1950s and ‘60s out of plywood packaging crates from the Ford factory.

Changed by the construction of more permanent holiday properties, including some spectacular ones on the waterfront, the once-sleepy seaside area has, since the start of this century, been transformed into a commuter village by two large developments — Brightwater and Drakes Point.

Brightwater, launched by O’Flynn Construction in 2003, involved more than 200 houses, bringing an influx of new residents and a range of facilities and services to cater for them. Census figures show that, by 2016, the population had grown by almost 800 since 2006 to close to 2,700.

Of the 43 sales recorded in Crosshaven so far this year on the Property Price Register, 19 were in Drakes Point development.

Drakes Point, the continuation of the Brightwater development, comprises another 200 houses, started in 2016 and continues to attract first-time buyers, as well as those trading up and trading down, who are prompted by a need to find affordable housing outside the city and/or a desire to live by the sea.

Of the 40 houses in the Drakes Point development released this year, just one remains unsold — a spacious four-bed detached property for €470,000. “The majority of sales were of two-bed town houses priced at €250,000 to €252,500 and three-bed town-houses priced at €290,000 to €300,000, which were bought by first-time buyers and were mostly sold out within a few days of release,’’ reveals Paul O’Shea of Sherry FitzGerald, who says he already has a waiting list for the next phase, due for release in February.

Of the 43 sales recorded in Crosshaven so far this year on the Property Price Register, 19 were in Drakes Point while another four were resales in Brightwater. Second-hand sales went as low as €75,000 for a property at Harbour View on Graball Road and as high as €800,000 for The Upper Deck on Point Road, a spacious house with spectacular harbour views.

“There is huge demand for any properties on the waterfront — you can pay €250,000 or €350,000 for a site with a good sea view or up to €700,000 or €800,000 for a house with one,’’ observes Roy Dennehy of Dennehy Auctioneers. He noted that, on the lower end of the market, you still see 1960s holiday homes being bought and rebuilt.

The town attracts a variety of buyers. Picture: David Creedon

Mr Dennehy says that Crosshaven attracts a whole range of buyers, including some who come for holidays and for yachting. “You see people buying there who spent childhood holidays in Crosshaven or they grew up there,’’ he says. Others come for the coastal lifestyle and sea swimming or because it is convenient to Ringaskiddy, where many people are employed in pharmaceutical industries.

Crosshaven is a village with a vibrant community and an excellent range of schools and amenities, says Mr Dennehy noting that it has been compared to Kinsale, but is more residential than touristy.

Given that it’s almost Christmas, there’s very little advertised for sale in Crosshaven, but two properties are available in Brightwater and one in Drakes Point. There’s also an old cottage in need of renovation on an acre for €240,000 at Aghamarta or, in Ngong on the Carrigaline Road, there’s a spectacular modern home with a swimming pool, advertised for a mere €1.75 million.

Drakes Point €470,000

Before 2020 ends, there’s just one last chance to buy a spacious, detached A-rated four-bed house at Drakes Point in Crosshaven.

The 1,926 sq ft A3-rated property is the only remaining property, although a new phase, which will include two and three-bed town houses, is set to be launched in February by selling agents Sherry FitzGerald.

This four-bed house will be ready for occupation for a trade-up buyer in early months of 2021.

“It’s just one of just six properties of this type released this year. the majority of sales were of two and three-bed townhouses, which were bought by first-time buyers,,” reveals Sherry Fitz auctioneer Paul O’Shea.

VERDICT: An extra spacious new home in a seaside village – attractive to well-heeled first-time buyers

Brightwater €235,000

Appealing and affordable for a first-time buyer who wants to live near the sea, No 44 Brightwater is on the market with a guide of €235,000.

Built in 2005 it’s a modern two-bedroom end-of-terrace house with 800 sq ft of living space. Selling agents Dennehy auctioneers say it’s an attractive property located within walking distance of the village and seafront and that Brightwater is a very sought-after park where houses sell quickly.

Accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen diner and a guest WC as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

Overlooking a green area, the house has a small paved garden at the front and a larger lawned garden at the rear with a patio and a shed.

VERDICT: Seems to be the most affordable modern property currently available in Crosshaven.

Knocknagore €440,000

All the space a trading-up buyer could want is on offer at this five-bed dormer bungalow at 4 Woodfield at Knocknagore, Crosshaven.

Situated in a small development of individually built detached properties around 1.5km from the village, it’s a 2,000 sq ft property with half an acre of gardens.

The owners of the 1990s-built bungalow have given themselves some extra comfort by building a detached garage at the rear which houses a sauna.

Seeking offers of €440,000, Roy Dennehy of Dennehy Auctioneers says this is an excellent family home with a well-laid-out and well-maintained interior, as well as extensive landscaped gardens enclosed by hedging.

VERDICT: A substantial modern home within a few kilometres of several beaches.

Myrtleville €370,000

A buyer who wants to live within walking distance of a beach might consider a move to this four-bed bungalow at Kilmichael West in Myrtleville.

“It’s just 750m from Myrtleville beach and 2km from Crosshaven,’’ says Jackie Cohalan about the 1970s-built property, which has just come on the market.

Offering close to 1,800 sq ft of living space, it’s been extended and has a spacious kitchen/dining room at the rear. In need of some upgrading and renovation, it has a west-facing back garden and a detached garage.

Cohalan Downing’s Ms Cohalan says its attractions include private gardens, spacious accommodation and an attractive rural setting.

VERDICT: An in-between option for a buyer looking for something larger than an estate house but more affordable than a spacious modern detached one.