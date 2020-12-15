Mallow could attract city buyers if it had the houses

MALLOW has seen very little private house construction since the boom, but the release of a new phase at the Clonmore development next spring will help ease the chronic shortage.

So says John Singleton of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan, who plans to start selling the first 30 to 40 houses in the Clonmore development in February, at around the same time that O’Flynn Construction starts work on the site at Ballyvintner.

“In all, there will be 80-90 houses, which will include three- and four-bed semis as well as three- and four-bed detached houses,’’ says Mr Singleton, pointing out that the lack of availability of new three-bed semis in Mallow has made purchase very difficult for first-time buyers in recent years.

At the start of this year, he sold 12 houses in Clonmore, which had been built during the boom but were subsequently bought and finished by O’Flynn Construction.

“Priced between €235,000 and €300,000, these houses were snapped up quickly,’’ he says.

Mr Singleton says Clonmore, which has been attracting strong interest, isn’t the only source of hope for buyers looking to purchase new A-rated homes in Mallow next year.

“We have been speaking to another developer who has planning permission for 60 properties close to the town, including semi-detached and detached houses which could be bought as starter homes. This developer expects to break ground on the site in early 2021.”

All the auctioneers the Irish Examiner spoke to reported a shortage in second-hand properties of all types, but especially of three-bed semis.

In fact, we unable to find any available three-bed semi in the town suitable for purchase by a first-time buyer which could be included with this article.

Myhome.ie currently lists just 46 houses for sale in Mallow, including several sites and a number in nearby rural areas. While there is a shortage of all house types, there seem to be a few more options for trade-up buyers than for those looking for affordable homes.

One of the few new private housing developments to be built in recent years is Amberwood on Navigation Road, which involves the construction of nine large four-bed detached houses with prices ranging from €425,000 to €550,000.

“We sold eight of these off the plans during the first Covid lockdown and now have just one left with a guide of €550,000,” says John Ryan of DNG Ryan.

Mr Ryan says that in the second-hand market, modern three-bed semis usually sell for about €230,000, while older ones sell for €180,000 to €290,000.

He believes that given the high level of pent-up demand, that it’s now time for more developers to start building in Mallow again. While it hasn’t been considered economically viable in recent years, he says this is no longer the case and that buyers are now willing to pay extra for new A-rated homes.

With an increased supply of new homes, auctioneers in the town see the potential to attract increased numbers of buyers from the city, which is just a 25-minute train journey away.

“City buyers can buy bigger homes for less in the area and have access to a range of schools and amenities," says auctioneer John Ryan.

So far this year, the Property Price Register has recorded 226 sales in Mallow, quite a significant drop from the figure of 343 last year.

Lacknalooha €375,000 Size 172 sq m Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER C2

With upgrading, redecoration and some extension, Hawthorne Lodge at Lacknalooha has become a spacious modern property which trading-up buyers in Mallow will want to view.

The 1970s-built bungalow has 1,850 sq ft of living space including four bedrooms.

“No expense has been spared on the décor," says John Singleton, quoting a guide of €375,000 for the property located within a 10-minute walk of the town centre.

Accommodation includes an extra-long living room, a family room, a spacious kitchen/diner as well as a utility room, a bathroom and four bedrooms, one en-suite.

There is a cobble-lock parking area at the front and a mature private garden at the rear.

VERDICT: Lots of comfort and space.

Navigation Road, Mallow €550,000 Size 241 sq m (2,600 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER A2

The last house left in a new development of nine spacious detached properties at Amberwood on Navigation Road offers an opportunity for a high-end trade up.

Amberwood on Navigation Road in Mallow has one more unit to sell.

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom house with 2,412 sq ft of space and an A2 BER rating, this has a guide of €550,000.

Selling agent DNG John Ryan says the Amberwood properties are built to a very high standard with triple glazing and underfloor heating and also have large sites.

One of the key selling points for Amberwood is that it’s a low-density development located beside the train station and within walking distance of the town centre,” says Mr Ryan.

VERDICT: Extra spacious, modern and will be ready for occupation by the end of next year.

Castlepark, Mallow €250,000 Size 172 sq m ( 1,850 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

At the more affordable end of the trade-up market in Mallow, No 7 Kingsfort Square is a four-bedroom 1,851 sq ft house with a guide of €250,000.

The three-storey, semi-detached property is selling with William O’Connell auctioneers, who say the location is central and that the development is popular.

“It was built in 2005 and is in good condition but has been a rental property so will need cosmetic updating," says Mr O’Connell.

Accommodation provided includes a kitchen, sitting room, utility room and guest WC at ground level as well as a first-floor sitting room. It has an en-suite master bedroom on floor one and three more bedrooms on floor two.

VERDICT: A very spacious trade-up for €250,000.

Old Cork Road €230,000 Size 116sq m (1,250sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER C3

Given the shortage of three-bed semis in Mallow, a first-time buyer might consider a four-bed detached house with a guide of €230,000 as an option.

Built in 1980, Boreenview on Old Cork Road is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, which says it’s in good condition although in need of decorative upgrading.

“It’s an affordable detached house on a large corner site,’’ says auctioneer John Singleton, noting that it has 1,250 sq ft of living space and a C3 BER rating.

Accommodation includes two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner, a guest WC, a garage/utility room as well as four bathrooms and a bathroom.

Located a little over 1km from the town centre, it’s within easy reach of shops, schools and amenities.

VERDICT: Could make an affordable trade up or a slightly expensive starter home.