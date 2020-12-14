Starter homes: Four properties for less than €300,000

Castlemartyr, €195,000

It’s not just the prettiness of this renovated cottage in Castlemartyr that will sell it, it’s also its one-acre plot.

So says Shay Healy of Cronin Wall Properties, pointing out that properties with large plots are hard to come by, although buyers, in recent months, have shown a lot more interest in gardens than before.

"A hobby farmer could grow quite a lot in a plot this size,’’ he observes.

On the market with a guide of €230,000, the single-storey cottage at Knockane, almost 2km from Castlemartyr, has been given an extensive makeover by its owners.

"Since buying it three years ago, they put on a new roof, gutted and reorganised the interior and fitted new electrics and plumbing – they also added an 8ft-high window at the side with views of the garden.

"It’s been decorated with flair and has an attractive grey kitchen with brass-style handles and a moveable island as well as a large bright sitting room with a vaulted ceiling with roof lights.’’

Offering 770 sq ft of living space, the cottage has a sitting /dining room, a bathroom, two bedrooms, including one en-suite, and in an extended section at the rear, a modern kitchen.

Set against a wooded background, it has parking at the side, a lawn at the front and a very sizable plot at the other side.

Located about 11km from Midleton and 33km from Cork city, it could suit a buyer looking to escape crowded city living.

VERDICT: The perfect home for a buyer in search of a plot.

Belgooly, €265,000

Good interest is expected in No 48 Cluain an Oir in Belgooly, not just because it’s an attractively decorated four-bed house, but also because properties of this type are rare enough to the market in Belgooly.

That’s according to auctioneer Michael Pigott, who says houses in Belgooly benefit from being close to Kinsale while being more affordable and also from being within a short commute of the city.

"This is a 16-year-old mid-terrace property which has been tastefully decorated by the owners, who have had it since it was new. It has four bedrooms, over 1,100 sq ft of living space and its €265,000 asking price makes it perfect for a first-time buyer,’’ says Mr Pigott. noting it has a high B3 BER rating.

Accommodation includes a long oak-floored living room, which has a fireplace with a stove, a bay window and built-in book shelves and log storage.

There’s also a guest WC as well as a kitchen/diner with high-gloss cream units and a timber-floored dining area.

The first floor has a bathroom and four bedrooms, including one with an en-suite and one which has been fitted out as a walk-in wardrobe.

The well-organised back garden has timber seating, flower beds, a water feature and the look of a place where the owners like to spend time.

The estate is located just over 6km from Kinsale and just under 18km from the Kinsale Road Roundabout.

No 32 Cluain An Oir ,which sold for €225,000, in March seems to be the only sale in the estate recorded on the Property Price Register so far this year.

VERDICT: Attractive modern home with a fourth bedroom which could be turned in to a home office.

Mount Oval, Rochestown, €195,000

The enclosed garden at the rear of this one-bed apartment at No 50 Maple Court in Mount Oval adds to the appeal of the well-located property.

Guiding at €195,000, it’s new to the market with Garry O’Driscoll of ERA Downey, who expects strong interest from both first-time buyers and investors.

A well-maintained 607 sq ft property, it has a bathroom, a bedroom and an open-plan timber-floored living/dining area with an archway to a kitchen with modern units.

The garden is paved and has a shed and a pedestrian entrance.

VERDICT: An affordable modern apartment with a garden – a feature which buyers appreciate now more than ever.





Cobh, Co Cork, €265,000

Thanks to the addition of an extension and to the conversion of its attic, No 61 Ballynoe Road in Cobh is now a very sizeable three-bed semi.

The 1990s-built property now has 1,400 sq ft of accommodation, which, according to selling agent Johanna Murphy, makes it ideal for family living.

Guiding at €265,000, it has an extension with a sunroom and a utility room as well as a living room and a kitchen diner.

Upstairs, there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en-suite, and an attic room and bathroom.

VERDICT: Larger than you would expect.