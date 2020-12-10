House of the Week: You can't go wrong on Melbourn Road





Bishopstown, Cork €460,000 Size 158 sq m (1700 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER C2

MARGINALLY grander, wider and more tree-lined than your typical city suburb, Melbourn Road has the kind of aesthetic that tends to prompt quick house sales.

Estate agent Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald draws a comparison with Griffith Avenue in Dublin’s Drumcondra, wide enough to be a boulevard, but also to accommodate a cycle lane, which has local residents up in arms.

They foresee difficulties getting out of driveways and are dismayed at what they say is a distinct lack of consultation. There’s no such aggro brewing at Melbourn Road however, where Cork City Council has plans for a cycle lane. The vast majority of submissions to the project were supportive, pointing to greater connectivity and improved safety for cyclists along this route.

It’s a busy route, particularly during term time at nearby Cork Institute of Technology (less busy during a pandemic), and it’s this closeness to CIT that adds to the attractiveness of Melbourn Road, Mr O’Flynn says.

It’s also on the right side of town for Cork University Hospital and UCC, fulfilling a prime consideration for house buyers, namely, location.

The houses themselves, built in the '60s by West Cork man Tim Cotter, have lots of selling points: good internal space, generous front driveways/lawns, decent, enclosed back gardens and significantly, scope to convert garages, and/or attics, or to add extensions to the rear and/or to the side.

No 25, currently for sale with Mr O’Flynn, has benefited from both a garage conversion and a rear extension. The latter, undertaken in 2007, is the stand-out feature of the house. It’s in the form of a heavily-glazed sunroom with vaulted ceiling and apex window overlooking the rear garden, with French doors leading to a generous patio and well-tended lawn with lots of trees and shrubs and, tucked away in the corner, a block built shed. As the back of the house is east facing, the sunroom captures the sunlight early in the day and holds onto it into the afternoon. The setting sun can be caught from the front porch which is big enough to accommodate a bench and a two-seater patio bistro set.

View towards the sunroom

As well as opening up the house to the rear, the sunroom adds great depth to the living room, already a sizeable 7.7m in length, but gaining an extra 3.7m with the extension. The kitchen (5.6m X 2.8m) is off the living room, and there’s yet more space at the opposite side of the hall, with a utility room/study, the outcome of a converted garage. To the rear of the house, beyond the back hall, is a guest WC.

Some adjustments were made upstairs too. The master bedroom is a smashing size, thanks to a decision to knock two bedrooms into one. However Mr O’Flynn says the second bedroom is easily re-instated if a buyer so wished, that even the door to that room remains on the landing.

There are two further bedrooms and the main bathroom is on the first floor, while overhead is a partially floored attic, reached by Stira. The overall size of No 25 is 158 sq m.

Mr O’Flynn says as well as the scope for attic conversion - “a lot of houses have had their attics done around here” - there’s also the option of a two-storey extension, as the neighbours have done.

In terms of energy efficiency, work was done in recent years to improve the BER, with a boiler upgrade and pumped cavity insulation, earning the Bishopstown semi-D a respectable C2.

Just over a week on the market, interest in No 25, which is guiding at €460,0000, is very good, Mr O’Flynn says and it’s coming mainly from families looking to trade up. He’s also the agent for nearby No 33, which has just sold for over the asking price of €495,000. (It's bigger by 22 sq m, and has an ensuite bedroom and a bigger kitchen).

Melbourn Road has always appealed to families, Mr O’Flynn says, as a mature residential area, with good bus links to the city, off-street parking, generous rear gardens and of course, its great location.

To top it all, No 25 is in turnkey condition, he says.

VERDICT: Super family home in foolproof location.