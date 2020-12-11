Vet this: splash of colour by the heart of scenic Bantry town

Bantry Town, West Cork €169,000 Size 91 sq m (980 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER Pending

THERE aren’t too many links between Vietnam and West Cork’s Bantry, but a pair of brightly coloured homes on Bantry’s Glengarriff Road makes a connection.

The benefits of town centre conveniences right on the doorstep, and glorious West Cork amenities and scenic peninsulas and walks just beyond, come in a handy package such as Bantry’s 25 Glengarriff Road.

One of a duo built in the 1970s, they accommodated a US Vietnam war veteran, Justin Breen, latterly a well-known gentleman Bantry resident, and his sister Mary, lived next door at No 25.

Main living area at No 25

Now for sale, No 25 was more recently occupied by a local West Cork woman who moved from a rural bungalow at Seskin into town for convenience. Following her passing away, it’s being sold by her family who say it suited her down to the ground, and that she had a wonderful and engaging neighbour in the 92-year-old Justin Breen, who died just two months ago.

“He walked to town every day right up until the week before he died. He refused to cocoon and stay indoors. He was a great auld soldier and a lovely man who regularly spoke of his time in ‘Nam,” they recall.

Tiered back garden's a handy adjunct to this townhouse

Now, they are selling No 25 with agent Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O'Neill, who has early offers at the €169,000 guide, for a recently renovated three-bed townhouse of almost 1,000 sq ft.

It has a front reception 21’ deep by 12’ wide, with rear kitchen, utility and guest WC plus access to a yard and stepped back garden with lawn, and three first floor bedrooms and main bathroom.

VERDICT: SFON’s Ms Hanafin says it may suit a trade-in buyer, a FTB or a someone looking for a holiday base in rejuvenated Bantry