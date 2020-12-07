Munster Eye: Six counties, six cottages, six prices

THE notion of a cottage conjures up all sorts of positives, from modest, rustic hinterland retreat conducive to communing with nature, to the ideal weekend bolthole from which to escape the busy rigours of industry.

The cottages that appear in Munster Eye offer all sorts of possibilities, from coastal sunsets to dramatic landscapes to snug winter evenings. Some will require time and investment to create that great escape lair, others are ready and waiting. So if you're one of those prospective homebuyers whose savings have been boosted by the pandemic, take stock of what's on offer here.

Aglish, Co Waterford €145,000

Cupid's aim was straight and true in the love story of Briar Rose Cottage and its Dublin-based owners, who were smitten from their very first viewing. Now, two decades and countless visitations later, the couple who bought this picture-postcard thatch as a holiday bolthole in Waterford are finally cutting ties and, also, the asking price — down €30,000 to €145,000.

Selling agent Clare Connelly of Clare Connolly Estate Agents says the cottage has been “a wonderful holiday home and the scene of many glorious weekends”.

A two-bed, one bathroom, 55 sq m home built in the 1800s, Ms Connolly says the ‘niche property’ will appeal to someone with a grá for the traditional. On a third of an acre, it’s just a 10-minute walk to Aglish village, in the heart of the Blackwater Valley.

VERDICT: Delightful bolthole.

Glandore, Co Cork €225,000

With a rep for multi-million euro house sales, Glandore tends to feature prominently in end-of-year round-ups of properties that hit the “high notes”.

However, there are prospects for more modest bidders, such as Kilfinnan Cottage, a traditional stone build on the market with Henry O’Leary Auctioneers, guiding at €225,000.

The two-bed, two-bathroom 1000 sq ft house (BER G) has long been in the ownership of a UK-based family who used it as a holiday home, but Covid-19 travel restrictions have accelerated a decision to sell.

The cottage is in reasonably good nick and a sound decision was made to flip the living quarters to truly enjoy those Glandore Harbour views. A balcony at first floor level is the ideal spot to enjoy a sunset. Bedrooms are on the ground floor.

On 1.25 of an acre, with scope for expansion, and just 2km from Glandore village, Mr O’Leary reckons it could be an ideal starter home.

“Given the price range and the challenges of getting planning in the area, it could be an ideal starter home for someone looking to live in Glandore,” he says.

VERDICT: With or without an upgrade, you will never tire of the view.

Caherconlish, Co Limerick €167,000

It's not strictly a cottage, it’s more a retirement home, says Joe Wheeler, selling agent for 101 Ceol na hAbhann, a detached, neat property on nursing home grounds in Caherconlish, Co Limerick.

The inside of this 900 sq ft two-bed, two-bathroom house does, however, have a distinctly cottagey feel, with a lovely kitchen-cum-dining-cum-living space from where a generous rear garden can be accessed via French doors.

A good-sized window in the living area ensures plenty of natural light and the energy rating is C1.

Mr Wheeler, of Wheeler Auctioneers, already has an offer of €160,000 for No 101, which is guiding at €167,000.

It’s in a quiet, secluded setting, he says, just a 10-minute drive from Limerick city and within walking distance of Caherconlish village.

The house, built in 2006, is suitable for an individual or a couple and could equally make a good starter home, Mr Wheeler says.

VERDICT: Nicely presented property with a decent rear garden.

Nenagh, Co Tipperary €149,000

The true value of this derelict cottage in Scragg, Carrigtoher, outside Nenagh, is the opportunity it represents for someone from outside the county to build a home in the area.

So says selling agent Joe Ryan of BOC Properties, who says planning laws are so tight in Tipperary that it’s almost impossible for anyone not local to build.

“If I was selling a site, it would have to be someone born within 10km if they were to get permission to build,” he says.

This elevated, tranquil site, with gorgeous views of the Silvermine mountains and Keeper Hill, previously had planning for a 1580 sq ft 3-bed bungalow, which has since lapsed. Mr Ryan reckons with a house still on site, and with windows, roof, and door in situ, re-acquiring planning should not be too difficult. In fact the two acres on which the detached 485 sq ft traditional cottage sits could be divided into two sites, Mr Ryan says, offering excellent development potential. Guiding at €149,000, the property comes with stone outbuildings, a long driveway and lashings of character and is a five minute drive from the M7 Dublin to Limerick motorway.

VERDICT: Charm waiting to be harnessed. Vision and energy necessary.

Kilmihil, Co Clare €125,000

There's a deliciously traditional feel to this stone-built cottage in Kilmihil, with its beautiful Inglenook fireplace and two sets of stairs.

Tradition is at its owner’s fingertips — Susanna Anker, Swiss fabric designer, who has her own weaving loom in her West Clare home.

As someone who runs customised craft workshops for schools, passing on the skills to children of wool-spinning, Ms Anker is relocating to Tuamgraney, East Clare, where her most consistent work is at Raheen Wood Community National School.

Steve Symes of Green Valley Properties, who is selling her 84 sq m home, guiding at €125,000, says it will appeal to a buyer seeking a rural location, but not isolation, as there are neighbours. His only caveats are that its three attic bedrooms are not designed for tall people and the only bathroom is downstairs.

“It’s well maintained and it will appeal to the dreamer in people,” Mr Symes says. It could draw surfers as Doughmore Beach (Doonbeg) is a circa 10-minute drive.

VERDICT: A rural idyll.

Waterville, Co Kerry €68,000

The extra dimension a glass extension brings to a living space is grasped upon by estate agents as a wonderful example of how to “bring the outside in”.

A less expensive approach is to let nature have its way — as per this ancient cottage/would-be ruin in Canuig, Mastergeehy, Waterville, where ivy is creeping around its internal walls.

It is pretty as a picture even amid the wilderness, and what’s more, it’s on the incomparable Kerry Way, a 200km walking trail that winds its way around the Iveragh Peninsula, passing through, as the tourist blurb puts it, some of the most isolated and dramatic countryside in Ireland.

The cottage is for sale for €68,000 with James Hillis of The Property Shop and he describes it as: “A rarely available development opportunity for someone looking for a scenic, rural lifestyle”.

On half an acre, it’s in need of substantial renovation, Mr Hillis says, having been partially reroofed. It still has its original fireplaces and a half loft and even a ‘G’ energy rating.

The cottage is 4km from Cillín Liath (shop, pub, school, community centre, hostel), 12km from Waterville village and 16km from Cahersiveen town.

VERDICT: A labour of love — not for the faint hearted.